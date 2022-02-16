2022 Maruti Baleno Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha – Variants Wise Features

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift will receive a new heads-up display and larger touchscreen infotainment system as a part of its updates

Maruti Suzuki Baleno premium hatchback is a hot selling model on the company charts regularly featured among the top 3 each month. Maruti Suzuki launched the Baleno first in 2015. It got a mild facelift in 2019. And now, in 2022, it is getting ready for its biggest update till date.

Launch is scheduled for 23rd Feb. Ahead of that, many details have already leaked. The latest leak about the 2022 Baleno, is about the variants and its respective features. Maruti Baleno facelift will be broadly presented in the same four variants as seen on its current counterpart. These include Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha.

These will be further divided into 11 variants of which 6 will be manual and 5 with AMT automatic transmission. It will get exterior metallic colour options of Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Opulent Red and Celestial Blue.

2022 Maruti Baleno Sigma Features

This is the base variant of 2022 Baleno. It will have features like projector halogen headlamps, LED tail lamps, body colour bumpers, reverse parking camera, brake assist, dual airbags, steel wheels with no cover, etc.

On the inside, it will get speedometer with tachometer, TFT display in speedometer (monochrome), all power windows, driver side power window auto up / down with anti-pinch guard, central locking, keyless entry, auto climate control, rear defogger, gear shift indicator, tilt power steering.

2022 Maruti Baleno Delta Features

In the 2022 Baleno Delta, you will get turn indicators on ORVM, body coloured door handles, body coloured ORVMs, steel wheels with cover, chrome grille, rear parcel shelf, 17.78 cms / 7 inch touchscreen smartplay infotainment with 4 speakers, compatible with Apple Carplay and Android Auto.

Over and above the Sigma variant features, Delta Baleno will also get steering mounted audio controls, electrically foldable / adjustable ORVMs, phone connected navigation. With the AMT option, you will also get Hill Hold.

2022 Maruti Baleno Zeta Features

Sitting just below the top of the line Alpha variant is the 2022 Baleno Zeta. This variant gets LED projector headlamps, auto headlamps with follow me home function, painted alloys, chrome plated door handles, front center armrest with sliding function, 60-40 rear seat split, colour TFT display, rear seat adjustable headrest, front footwell lamp.

It also gets the 7 inch touchscreen like Delta variant, but here it is powered by the updated Smartplay PRO+ and gets advanced voice assistant feature, OTA upgrades, 2 tweeters, Suzuki Connect, Alexa Connect, etc. It also gets Rear AC vents, rear fast Charging USB, driver seat height adjuster, telescopic power steering, start / stop button, rear wiper with washer, 6 airbags, rear view camera.

2022 Maruti Baleno Alpha Features

Top of the line 2022 Baleno Alpha variant gets 16 inch dual tone precision cut alloys, LED fog lamps with chrome garnish, LED DRL, UV cut glass, leather wrapped steering wheel, 9 inch touchscreen, surround sense powered by Arkamys, head up display, cruise control, auto folding ORVMs, auto dimming IRVM, co-driver vanity lamp, and 360 view camera.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift will see no change in its engine lineup. It will be powered by a 1.2 liter DualJet VVT engine delivering 89 hp power and 113 Nm torque. Transmission option includes 5 speed manual and 5 speed AMT auto. There is no CVT on offer. Upon launch, Maruti Baleno facelift will compete with other premium hatchbacks in this segment that include the like of Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz and Volkswagen Polo.

