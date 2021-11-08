2022 Maruti Baleno Spied Again – Gets New Taillights, Alloy Wheels

Upon its launch, the new Maruti Baleno will continue to rival the likes of Tata Tiago, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo

While Maruti Suzuki has been laying low for the last couple of years, it will be on a roll in the coming few months with multiple new launches. It will start with the new-gen Celerio which is slated to go on sale in the next few days. It will possibly be followed by the new-gen Alto which also has been spotted testing on roads on multiple occasions.

The Indo-Japanese carmaker will also be providing a major upgrade to Baleno in the next few months. Test mules of the updated premium hatchback have been spotted on a few occasions in the last few months. These photos indicate that Baleno would get a comprehensive facelift.

The premium hatchback made its debut back in 2015 and received a mild facelift in 2019. It makes more sense for the company to offer a generation upgrade. Another prototype of the upcoming new-gen Baleno has been caught on cameras in Gurugram, Haryana. A video of the same has been uploaded on YouTube by Peanut Putter Vlogs.

2022 Maruti Baleno New Alloys

The prototype is completely wrapped under camouflage. Like previous test mules, the one shown in the video also features an emission testing apparatus attached to its exhaust. Noticeable updates to its exterior styling include newly redesigned taillights, a new alloy wheel design and new DRLs at front. It will also get a revised front grille and headlight clusters upfront.

At rear, the tailgate is a stubbier unit than its predecessor but gets integrated with a more prominent boot spoiler. Other attributes carried over from the current model include a raked windshield, integrated roof spoiler and a rear wiper. Other features carried over from the current model include a raked windshield, integrated roof spoiler and a rear wiper.

Updated Interiors & Features

Inside the cabin, Baleno will witness a completely redesigned dashboard layout with new features up its sleeves. New feature additions to the equipment include a new floating touchscreen infotainment system and cruise control. It is also likely to get new seat upholstery. Other prominent features expected to be on offer include Android Auto Apple CarPlay, auto climate control, keyless entry, push-button start/stop and more.

Engine, Transmission Options

The new Baleno is expected to be underpinned by the latest iteration of the Heartect platform. Under the hood, it will be powered by either a 1.2-litre K12M VVT petrol unit or a 1.2-litre Dualjet unit with SHVS mild-hybrid tech. The former can push out 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque while the latter can kick out the same amount of torque but 7 more horses of power.

Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard while the option of a CVT automatic gearbox is only available in the VVT unit. We can expect the new-gen model of the premium hatchback to make its way to the showrooms by the second half of next year.

Source