2022 Maruti Baleno Spied During TVC Shoot – Undisguised On Road

New Baleno is likely to be priced higher than current model that retails from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.45 lakh

Next-gen Maruti Baleno has been spied on road tests on several occasions. Latest spy shots of new Baleno are from its TVC shoot, which took place on public road. Seen for the first time is Nexa Blue shade of 2022 Maruti Baleno. New alloys in dual tone as well as revised LED tail lights are also visible in latest spy shots.

It is expected to get a range of updates including improvements in design, aesthetics, and features. It is possible that the hatch could also get a strong hybrid powertrain. A sportier RS variant could be in the works as well, which will take on Hyundai i20 N Line and Tata Altroz iTurbo.

New Baleno interiors

While new-gen Baleno test mules have been spotted quite frequently, it’s only recently that its interiors have been revealed. One of the most striking changes is the floating touchscreen infotainment system.

This is a much needed update, as rivals like Altroz and i20 already have this feature. The new touchscreen appears larger as well, probably an 8-inch unit. Existing Baleno has a 7-inch unit. SmartPlay Studio that powers the touchscreen, navigation and other features is expected to be carried forward.

Other key changes include updated dashboard and centre console. AC vents are now horizontally positioned and placed beneath the touchscreen. In the current model, the vents are vertically placed, flanking the touchscreen. Control panel along with the switches have been updated. The new unit seems easier to access and use.

Steering wheel is new as well and comes with mounted controls. Instrument cluster is likely to be a semi-digital unit, not very different from the current version. A new set of switch panels can be seen below the right AC vent, which indicates that the hatch could pack in some additional features. New Baleno is expected to get updated upholstery and interior colour theme.

Exteriors have been updated, featuring changes to the headlamps, front and rear bumper, and tail lamps. The hatch is expected to get a new set of alloy wheels. In terms of overall design, most of the body panels will be same as that of the current model. Baleno already has a gorgeous profile, which limits the potential for further enhancements. New colour options could be available with next-gen Baleno.

New Baleno engine options

There’s a possibility that Maruti could be working on a strong hybrid version of Baleno. Even a diesel version could be there in the plans. However, it’s not certain if these will be included in 2022 update.

Existing Baleno is offered with petrol and smart hybrid powertrains. The former is powered by a 1.2 litre VVT engine that makes 82 hp at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm at 4,200 rpm. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and CVT unit.

The smart hybrid variant utilizes a 1.2 litre Dualjet, Dual VVT motor, with increased power output of 89 hp. Torque output is same as that of petrol variant. Baleno smart hybrid variant is equipped with 5-speed manual transmission.

