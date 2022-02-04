2022 Maruti Baleno Teased – 4 New Colour Options Leak

Production of updated 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno has commenced at the company’s manufacturing facility in Gujarat

Already the top selling premium hatch in the country, Baleno will soon get a range of updates. Bookings for new Baleno have commenced and launch is scheduled for February 10. It will continue to rival the likes of Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz and Honda Jazz.

2022 Baleno key updates – 4 new colours

Maruti has carried out some major updates to Baleno’s exteriors. Much of the front fascia has been updated including components like grille, LED projector headlamps and DRLs, front bumper, fog lamp housing and air dams.

Side profile looks largely the same. At the rear, new Baleno has revised tailgate design, updated bumper and new L-shaped taillamps with LED highlights. Overall, updated Baleno is a lot sportier in comparison to the outgoing model. 4 new colours are – Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Opulent Red and Celestial Blue.

Things get more interesting on the inside, where new Baleno gets a refreshed dashboard and a larger, free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. Delta variant gets 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system while the Zeta and Alpha variants get a 9 inch infotainment.

Users will also be able to use connectivity options such as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Maruti’s proprietary connectivity platform Suzuki Connect is expected to be offered with top-spec variants of new Baleno.

Another key addition is a heads-up display (HUD), which will show a range of information. However, it is unlikely that customization options will be available. Other updates to new Baleno include revised instrument cluster, flat-bottom steering wheel and horizontally placed AC vents.

Extensive list of updates for new Baleno shows that Maruti is not getting complacent just because the hatch is a bestseller. As of now, South Korean carmakers Hyundai and Kia are known to offer an extensive range of features for most of their cars. It appears that Maruti is aiming to match rival offerings wherever possible, all while retaining the affordability advantage.

2022 Baleno improved safety

With new Baleno, Maruti will be ensuring enhanced safety for users. Going by Global NCAP crash test results till date, only the likes of Brezza and Ertiga offer adequate safety. It is possible that new Baleno could undergo Global NCAP crash tests.

To ensure it can work out safer, Maruti has utilized an updated version of the Heartect platform. It is also expected that new Baleno will be using a stronger grade of steel for its chassis and body panels. A 4-star or 5-star safety rating for Baleno can be a good deal for customers who prioritize safety. As of now, Tata Altroz has the highest 5-star safety rating in premium hatchback segment.

Other new safety features that will be added include 6 airbags and electronic stability program (ESP). These are likely to be available with top-spec variants. Existing Baleno is offered with safety features such as immobilizer, ABS with EBD, dual airbags, rear parking sensors and camera and high-speed warning. Engine options for new Baleno will be the same as earlier. It includes a 1.2 litre petrol and its 12v mild-hybrid version.