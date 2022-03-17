2022 Maruti Baleno Vs Glanza Vs Altroz Vs i20 – Prices, Specs Compared

Barring exterior styling, the new Toyota Glanza is identical to the new Maruti Baleno in almost every other manner

Toyota has launched a new Glanza at a starting price of Rs 6.39 lakh (ex-showroom) which is based on the new age Maruti Baleno. The latter’s launch date preceded the former by a few weeks. Just like its previous iteration, the new Glanza is very much a rebadged twin of Baleno.

However, this time it gets a few more tweaks in its styling which lends it a more distinct identity. Apart from Baleno, the heavily updated Toyota Glanza competes against other premium hatchbacks like Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz. Let us look at how the latest iteration of Glanza stacks up against its nearest rivals on paper.

2022 Maruti Baleno Vs Glanza Vs Altroz Vs i20

In terms of design, apart from Baleno, Glanza is polar apart from Altroz and i20. However, since design is an individual choice, it doesn’t draw a direct comparison among all offerings in any way. When it comes to dimensions, it is almost certain that Glanza will be identical to its donor model Baleno. Dimensionally, i20 exceeds its rivals in length, width and wheelbase while Altroz offers the maximum height.

Coming to powertrains, both Glanza and Baleno are powered by the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine unit that kicks out 89 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. Both hatchbacks don’t offer diesel engine or turbocharged petrol engine options which are offered in i20 and Altroz.

When it comes to petrol motors only, i20 is clearly an outright winner with its 1.0-litre turbo GDi engine pushing out 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque. However, Baleno and Glanza offer the best in class mileage of 22.94 kmpl (ARAI rated). Gearbox options available for Glanza and Baleno are a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

While i20 offers more in terms of transmission options, Altroz only offers a solitary 5-speed manual gearbox for its entire range. However, the premium hatch from Tata Motors would soon see an additional DCT automatic gearbox being added to the lineup.

Features

As far as features go, all four models are well-equipped with modern-day creature comfort including a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, multifunction steering wheels, keyless entry, auto climate control, connected car tech features and more. However, each of the three models (considering Baleno and Glanza as the same) offer some distinct features in each.

For example, Baleno and Glanza come with a tyre pressure monitoring system and head-up display. On the other hand, Altroz offers ambient lighting while i20 comes with an electric sunroof in its top-spec trim.

Prices

Finally, coming to prices, Altroz has the lowest price for an entry-level model while i20 has the most expensive base variant. Overall, i20 is the most expensive premium hatch by a fair margin when compared spec to spec. Glanza and Baleno lie in the middle of both these models with the former slightly more expensive than the latter.