2022 Maruti Baleno Vs Tata Altroz Vs Hyundai i20 – Price, Specs, Safety

2022 Baleno has received prominent updates in terms of styling, comfort and convenience, safety and tech-enabled features

Already a bestseller, Baleno in its facelifted avatar will help Maruti to maintain its dominance in the premium hatch segment. To understand how it stands up against primary rivals, here’s a quick comparison of 2022 Maruti Baleno Vs Tata Altroz Vs Hyundai i20.

Baleno vs i20 vs Altroz styling and features

If you want a good-looking car, it will be a tough choice between Baleno, i20 and Altroz. That’s because all three hatchbacks have a compact, sporty profile. The final choice will eventually depend on the user’s specific tastes and preferences.

But one thing is quite clear that 2022 Baleno has a more premium look and feel. It has received updates to the front grille, headlamps and LED DRLs and bumper. Side profile looks fresh with a new set of alloy wheels whereas the rear gets updated boot lid and taillamps.

Among the three, the most flamboyant is probably Hyundai i20. Some key features include prominent radiator grille, sharp headlamps, diamond cut alloy wheels and Z-shaped tail lamps. Talking about Altroz, the hatch utilizes a mix of radical styling and conventional design elements. Based on Impact 2.0 design philosophy, Altroz comes with compact grille, sleek headlamps and high-set fog lamps.

In terms of features, i20 continues to maintain a decent lead. It is the only car in this segment to offer a sunroof. Other key features of i20 include wireless phone charger, cruise control, 7-speaker Bose sound system, ambient lighting, 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system and air purifier.

2022 Baleno has been updated with features such as head up display, ARKAMYS surround sound system, 40+ connected car features, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 360° surround view camera. Safety has been improved with the addition of 6-airbags.

Tata Altroz features includes tyre pressure monitoring system, semi-digital instrument console, 90° opening doors, 8-speaker sound system by Harman and free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. It is the only hatch with 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP.

Baleno vs i20 vs Altroz engine options

2022 Baleno continues with the same 1.2 litre NA petrol engine as earlier. It generates 88 bhp of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT. Maruti is likely to launch Baleno CNG variant later this year.

Hyundai has the most powertrain options, a 1.2 litre NA petrol (82 hp / 114 Nm), a 1.0 litre turbo petrol (118 bhp / 172 Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel (99 bhp / 240 Nm). Based on engine, powertrain options for i20 include 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT, and 7-speed DCT, CVT.

Altroz offers a 1.2 litre NA petrol (85 bhp / 113 Nm), a 1.2 litre turbo petrol (108 bhp / 140 Nm) and a 1.5 litre diesel engine (89 hp / 200 Nm). The only limiting factor for Altroz is that it is offered with only 5-speed manual transmission. There’s a possibility that Altroz could get an automatic option in the near future.

Baleno vs i20 vs Altroz price

2022 Baleno has been launched at a starting price of Rs 6.35 lakh. Altroz has the most affordable starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh. i20 starting price is Rs 6.98 lakh. i20 top-spec variant price is also highest at Rs 11.47 lakh. This is not surprising, as i20 has the most comprehensive list of features. Top-spec variants of 2022 Baleno and Altroz are priced at Rs 9.49 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh, respectively.