2022 Maruti Baleno White Colour Spied On Road During TVC Shoot

The upcoming version of Maruti Baleno will be more technologically advanced and feature-packed than the outgoing model

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for the launch of the new heavily updated Baleno in India in the coming few days, Bookings for the latest iteration of the premium hatch are already underway. Interested buyers can book the new 2022 Baleno at a token amount of Rs 11,000 through an authorised Nexa dealership or via the official Nexa website.

Called the ‘New Age Baleno’, the upgraded premium hatch is scheduled for a market launch on February 23, 2022. Ahead of its launch, units of the new Baleno have now been spied on public roads, while it was out for TVC shoot.

The Indo-Japanese carmaker has already teased the upcoming hatch on a couple of occasions recently on its social media handles which reveal a lot about the car. Prior to that, test mules of the new Baleno have been caught on camera on numerous occasions in recent months which have given us substantial details about the extent and nature of updates both inside and outside the cabin.

New Age Maruti Baleno – Exterior Styling

Starting with its exterior, the new age Maruti Baleno wears significant updates in styling. For instance, the front gets a new smiley face thanks to a wider and larger mesh grille flanked by new sweptback projector LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. The front bumper has been reprofiled and houses a wider air dam with blacked-out bezels and restyled fog lamp enclosures.

The bonnet looks flatter although the clamshell design has been retained. The front bumper has been reprofiled as well since it houses a wider air dam with blacked-out bezels and new fog lamp enclosures. At the rear, the upcoming Baleno features redesigned L-shaped LED taillamps with new internals comprising three LED elements mimicking the DRLs.

Modifications to the rear also include a new tailgate design and a new bumper. The side profile remains the same for most parts with the same silhouette barring front and rear fenders which incorporate the redesigned headlamps and taillamps. Maruti will also be offering a new colour palette for the premium hatchback which includes options such as Pearl Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Celestial Blue, Opulent Red and Luxe Beige.

Expected Powertrain Specs

In all likelihood, Baleno is expected to be offered with a single engine option in its latest iteration. The premium hatchback will most probably be powered by a 1.2-litre Dualjet naturally aspirated petrol engine which features a mild hybrid technology. It kicks out 89 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. This motor will be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard with the option of a 5-speed AMT.

The upcoming Baleno will be offered in four trims namely Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. All trims barren the base Sigma will be offered with an AMT option. More details regarding the new Baleno will be revealed at the time of its official launch.

