2022 Maruti Brezza Headlight On Sale In Karol Bagh – Even Before Launch

New-Gen Maruti Brezza is expected to be launched next month – Will be offered with petrol and CNG options

It is very uncommon for a feature or part of an automobile to be released in aftermarket even before the particular vehicle has been officially launched. A few weeks back, taillamps of the upcoming new-gen Mahindra Scorpio were spotted in an auto parts shop in Karol Bagh, Delhi.

A similar story has happened with the forthcoming iteration of Maruti Brezza. It is very well established that Maruti will be bringing a new generation model of Brezza very soon. As per previous reports, even trial production for the upgraded subcompact SUV has begun which should suggest that its market launch is around the corner.

2022 Maruti Brezza LED DRLs in aftermarket

Ahead of its launch, an LED DRL unit of the supposed new-gen Brezza has been spotted in Karol Bagh. A video uploaded on YouTube by Om Car Accessories reveals the same and the detailing observed in the DRL units looks similar to one seen in the leaked spy shots of the upcoming new Brezza. Hat tip to automotive enthusiasts Vaibhav Pandey and Luv’s Car for sharing the update.

These LED DRLs sit flush around the new dual-pod projector LED headlamps spied on recent test mules of Brezza. The new L-shaped LED DRLs are responsible for providing a more premium look to the new-gen Brezza. Other than redesigned headlamp clusters, the new Brezza will also flaunt a new grille, reprofiled bumper and a new clamshell bonnet that lend it a very different front fascia.

Side profile will remain the same with an identical boxy silhouette although the alloy wheel design might change. Rear profile also looks similar to the current-gen model although critical updates like new LED tail lamp clusters and a revised bumper. Other exterior highlights will include roof rails, a shark fin antenna, a rear windscreen wiper and a roof-mounted spoiler.

Updated Interiors & Features

With this generation upgrade, the new Brezza will definitely be more desirable with plenty of modern tech on offer. Interiors of the cabin will have better quality plastics and more premium upholsteries in addition to more features. Speaking of features, the new-gen Brezza will be loaded with gizmos like a larger floating touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity and more.

The subcompact SUV will also benefit from inclusions like Suzuki Connect telematics, a wireless phone charger, a 360-degree camera, an electric sunroof and more. Automatic variants in Brezza will now receive paddle shifters. The updated crossover should also rank high in terms of safety with features like six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill descent and hill hold assist.

Powertrain Specs

The new-gen Maruti Brezza will be powered by an updated 1.5-litre K15C naturally aspirated petrol engine that puts out 103 bhp and 137 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be carried out either by a 5-speed manual gearbox or a new 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.