2022 Maruti Brezza Launch Price Rs 8 L To Rs 14 L – Full Walkaround

Maruti Suzuki along with their partners, have invested Rs 700 crores in the making of new Brezza 2022

Maruti Suzuki has launched the most-awaited and anticipated Brezza SUV today. In a segment that is one of the hottest in automotive market currently, Brezza is a significant launch for Maruti Suzuki. And it shows too, because Maruti Suzuki has loaded Brezza to the gills with features and creature comforts offered in this segment. Above that, it gets some segment-first features too.

With all added features and changes, Brezza is Maruti Suzuki’s first stepping stone towards their roadmap of dominating the Indian SUV space. Also, being the only Maruti Suzuki car to feature a respectable crash rating of 4-stars by Global NCAP for the outgoing model. The new one has 6 airbags on higher variants, making it even more safer.

2022 Maruti Brezza Prices – All Variants

For starters, Maruti Suzuki has dropped the Vitara prefix that Brezza used to bear in its name before. Now, it is just Brezza. If you ask us, that is a good thing as most Indians aren’t aware of the Vitara SUV that the company had launched in India anyway. This is likely being done so that they can name the upcoming Creta rival SUV; as Vitara. Booking numbers of New Brezza have crossed the 45k mark even before launch. Maruti claims they have received 4 bookings per minute, since the booking window officially opened.

2022 Maruti Brezza is priced from Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-sh) and going all the way up to Rs. 13.96 lakh (ex-sh). This makes it one of the most expensive car in the segment. If you want to lease, prices of subscription start from Rs 18,300. Brezza is offered in 7 different trims namely LXI, LXI (O), VXI, VXI (O), ZXI, ZXI (O) and ZXI+. All these trims will be offered with a 5-speed manual transmission option. Whereas, a new 6-speed transmission will be offered with all trims excluding LXI.

2022 Maruti Brezza – Features & Creature Comforts

Vitara Brezza, the previous model, was decently specced. It had most of the basic features and also had some premium features too. Even though they didn’t wow the audience, they were functional and they worked. That is why it is in the list of all-time best selling PVs of India with over 7.5 lakh units sold till date. It was No 1 SUV for 5 consecutive years. To make it a more attractive package, Maruti Suzuki had to work more on packaging of their product and that’s what they have done with the new model. Below is the detailed walkaround video of the new 2022 Maruti Brezza ZX+ top variant, credited to Power Racer.

For starters, it gets the most hyped up and blown out of proportions feature, a sunroof. Even though it is not exactly required in hot, humid, dusty and sunny India. Nonetheless, it is a good-to-have feature when climate is forgiving to let natural elements inside the cabin. The second feature that was sorely missing were rear AC vents. Now, Brezza rectifies that too. The aspect that was missing on Vitara Brezza which Brezza gets is a lively interior that feels premium and befitting in a vehicle that costs as much as Brezza does.

Brezza also gets a lot more features like optional 6 airbags that was first offered with Baleno, an updated infotainment system with a larger free-standing touchscreen with SmartPlay Pro+ user interface and Arkamys tuned speakers. It also gets 40+ connected car features, OTA updates, Suzuki Connect, voice assistant with ‘Hi Suzuki’ trigger and more.

Brezza also aids driver convenience in terms of tilt and telescopic adjustment and a HUD (Heads Up Display) which shows vehicle speed, engine speed, time, navigation and more crucial info. It is less distracting to the driver as it falls directly into his peripheral vision. Other features include a 360-degree parking camera which is first in the segment. Nissan Magnite gets it too, but it doesn’t compete with B-segment big boys like Nexon, Brezza, Venue, Sonet and the likes.

New Maruti Suzuki Brezza – Engine & Specs

Maruti Suzuki Brezza is powered by the same 1.5L K15C Smart Hybrid engine displacing 1462cc. This engine is capable of generating 102 bhp of power at 6000 rpm and 136.8 Nm of torque at 4400 rpm. The Smart Hybrid system that is coupled with this engine consists of an electric motor that acts as a starter and generator and a battery pack.

The motor is capable of around 3 bhp of power at 900 RPM and is tasked to fill in the engine’s torque gaps aiding in acceleration. Apart from giving the engine a slight boost, it also acts as a starter and a generator that recuperates lost energy in the form of kinetic motion and converts it into electrical impulses that are stored in a battery.

The improved engine gets Dual VVT tech which provides variable valve timing on the exhaust valves too. This ensures that the combustion is cleaner and the engine breathes better. It also gets Dual Jet technology where every cylinder gets two fuel injectors instead of one. This ensures efficient atomisation of the charge (fuel+air mixture) and ensures cleaner combustion.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza’s engine is mated to either a 5-speed gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. When Brezza was only diesel-powered prior to the BS6 era, it was offered with 5-speed AMT and with BS6 update, Maruti Suzuki ditched its diesel engines and Brezza’s 1.5L petrol engine was offered with a vastly inferior 4-speed torque converter automatic. With the new Brezza, Maruti Suzuki is offering a brand new 6-speed torque converter automatic option with paddle shifters behind the steering wheel. This engine also does duty on Ertiga and XL6. But on the new Brezza, it gets better engine mounts for reduced NVH levels.

New Brezza Competition

Brezza comes with a lot of design changes on the exterior. A lot of these changes like new LED tail-light design, front fascia, and Brezza lettering on the tailgate come together to homologate into a handsome-looking SUV. On the inside, Maruti Suzuki has completely overhauled the design and feel of the interiors that was tacky and low-rent on the previous model.

Starting from Rs. 8 lakh, Brezza is quite a strong contender in the upper end of the B-segment SUVs. It is now a better-packaged product from Maruti Suzuki with a lot of features and creature comforts and will bring a tough fight to this segment. Currently, Tata Nexon leads the SUV charts in B-segment SUV space and SUVs in general too. Apart from that, Brezza has to compete against Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, newly launched Hyundai Venue and upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser facelift, that is based on the 2022 Brezza itself.