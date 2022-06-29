2022 Maruti Brezza LXI Base Variant – First Look Walkaround

All new Maruti Brezza will launch tomorrow, ahead of that the base LXI variant has arrived at dealer yard

Maruti Suzuki India is getting ready to launch multiple new SUVs in the coming months. Their aim is to increase their market share in the SUV segment. Currently, it is Mahindra, Hyundai and Tata Motors who are leading in SUV sales. Maruti will be starting their SUV-offensive strategy with the launch of new Brezza tomorrow.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza has leaked online ahead of launch. Until now, we had seen the spy shots and teasers of top variant of Brezza 2022. Now, for the first time the base LXI variant of the new Brezza has leaked.

2022 Maruti Brezza LXI Base Variant

In an earlier post, we discussed in detail the variants on offer with new Brezza. These are LXI, LXI (O), VXI, VXI (O), ZXI, ZXI (O), ZXI+ for MT and VXI, ZXI, ZXI+ for AT. A total of 10 variants are on offer, 7 manual and 3 automatic.

Thanks to the new leaked video from Deepak Verma, the upcoming Brezza LXI base variant has been detailed. It gets steel wheels, LED DRLs are missing, turn indicators in the front are halogen, chrome slat is present in front, side turn indicators are on the ORVM. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video of 2022 Brezza LXI base variant below.

Interiors have been completely overhauled from the model it replaces. Gone are tacky and low-rent plastics assembled with a bland design. New interiors look vastly superior. It gets a flat-bottom steering wheel from other Maruti cars. On the inside, infotainment is not present, all four power windows are there, rear AC vents are there.

In the earlier leak, we had seen 2022 Brezza top variant. They get a new and improved free-standing touchscreen infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as found on Baleno. 2022 Brezza also gets the same automatic climate control unit as the new Baleno with aircraft-style toggles. Lower variants to get a manual AC system. Dashboard gets a bronze finish that runs across the width and neatly rounds off towards the edges. It gets a manual handbrake and cup holders at front. A front centre armrest has been given a miss.

At the driver side, we get buttons to control heads-up display, ambient lighting, traction control, 360-degree view and auto start/stop. Beside them, we get a circular engine start/stop button. The car also looks like it gets a wireless charging pad at front.

Brezza gets rear AC vents and Sunroof

Rear AC vents are one of the most important convenience features for hot and humid India. Previous model didn’t get rear AC vents. This is now standard on the new Brezza. It also gets a sunroof at front on top variant. Even though it is not needed in sunny India, it is a welcome addition. Driver’s instrumentation contains analog dials for speedometer and tachometer and a digital MID is placed in the middle showing various functions. We can also see the HUD (heads-up display) behind steering wheel falling right into driver’s peripheral vision.

Apart from all the design changes on the outside, we hadn’t had a good look at the car’s profile. Because the rear windshield angle has been lowered significantly. This makes the rear windshield more upright, giving the SUV a boxy and MPV-like design. But on the interior, it carves out a lot of headroom for rear passengers and hopefully increases boot capacity when the parcel shelf is taken out.

2022 Maruti Brezza competes with the segment leader Tata Nexon and others like Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Mahindra XUV300. Maruti Suzuki may launch a CNG option to compensate for the lack of a diesel engine sometime later. Soon after the launch of Brezza, we also expect to see Toyota’s version of the same.