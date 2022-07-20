2022 Maruti Brezza Modified Into A Sporty New SUV – Stunning Render

Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets many first-in-segment features like HUD, 360-degree parking camera and more

Maruti Suzuki is stressing more about SUVs nowadays and it shows. The company is full-on guns-a-blaze towards the SUV segment with targets set for Tata Nexon, Hyundai Creta and a few more. The recently launched 2022 Brezza is a fine example for this context along with the upcoming Grand Vitara.

But the sub 4m sales charts still place Tata Nexon at the very top with South Korean cousins Venue and Sonet below it. Brezza is in sixth spot with just 4,404 units sold in June 2022 over 12,833 units sold in June 2021 with a dip in sales of 65.68% YoY. The newly launched Brezza is tasked to turn the tables around and we predict that it might climb a few spots at least in July 2022.

2022 Maruti Brezza gets a fair share of features to make it stand out among other sub-4 m SUVs. But for Bimble Designs, that was not enough. So, they took a free hand towards the Brezza to suit their taste. And the result is stunning.

2022 Maruti Brezza Modified by Bimble Designs

Even the newly-launched Brezza looks unattractive from the front, to be honest. Front fascia is a little too flat making it look like it just crashed into a wall. The 215 section tyre looks a little too inside its wheel arches. It looks a little subdued and lacks visual flair and drama. That’s exactly what Bimble Designs have given.

First, they rounded the front profile slightly, to change the fascia with a round-edged bonnet with vent cutouts. It also gets a newly designed bumper with larger air dams and a splitter at the front which has no business on a Brezza that only makes 100 bhp.

Front splitters are added on performance vehicles to get more downforce and negative lift at the front. This results in a little more front-end feel, hence improving handling.

At the side, Brezza gets new flared wheel arches that add muscle. Also adding muscle, are the new large alloy wheels and fatter rubber. It also gets a BMW-inspired ORVM and a solidly filled-out rear quarter glass area. Due to the large wheels and tyres, the ground clearance is visibly more and looks imposing. Take a detailed look at the 2022 Brezza modified version in the video below.

Specs & Features

Brezza gets a lot of features as detailed in our top Brezza features post. In terms of engines, it only gets one. The 1.5L K15C naturally aspirated petrol engine with Dual VVA and Dual Jet tech. This modest engine makes 102 bhp of power at 6,000 RPM and 136.8 Nm of torque at 4,400 RPM. Transmission duties are taken up by either a 5-speed manual or a new 6-speed torque converter automatic. This engine also gets mild hybrid tech enabling stop/start and brake regeneration. In the future, we can also expect a CNG variant with Brezza too.

Brezza prices start from Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-sh) for the base LXi variant and go all the way to Rs. 13.96 lakh (ex-sh) for ZXi Plus AT Dual Tone. Maruti Suzuki Brezza competes with segment leader Tata Nexon and others like Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300 and Toyota Urban Cruiser.

