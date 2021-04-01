2022 Maruti Brezza New Details Emerge – Expected To Get 6 Speed AT

Next-gen Brezza will continue to rival the likes of Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet

From a diesel-only format to the current petrol-only SUV, Brezza has remained a bestseller for Maruti Suzuki all throughout its journey. However, as the sub-4-meter SUV space is witnessing increased competition from new, better equipped products, it’s time for Brezza to get an update. The next-gen version of Brezza is currently in the works and is expected to be launched sometime during the festive season.

Next-gen Brezza – new details

One of the key updates that next-gen Brezza is expected to get is 6-speed automatic transmission. This will be replacing the existing 4-speed unit. The automatic option is available with top-spec mild-hybrid variants of Brezza.

Other variants come with 5-speed manual transmission. Engine will be the same as the current model, the K15B 1.5 litre petrol motor that is capable of generating 104 bhp of max power and 138 Nm of peak torque.

In line with evolving consumer preferences and rival offerings, next-gen Brezza could also get wireless charging and sunroof. As of now, none of Maruti cars have sunroof. It has been the company’s opinion that sunroof is not suitable for a largely hot and humid country like India. A sunroof also makes the air conditioner work harder.

Other reasons cited by the company include higher maintenance and service cost and safety hazard, especially in case of kids. However, looking at the growing preference for SUVs with sunroof, Maruti may have to introduce this feature with Brezza.

Next-gen Brezza is expected to get 6 airbags, a larger touchscreen infotainment system and internet connected smart features. The current set of safety features include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, anti-theft security system, engine immobilizer, reverse parking sensor with infographic display, high speed warning alert, side impact protection beam, reverse parking camera, seat belt reminder and hill hold.

CNG and diesel option

There is speculation that CNG and diesel option may be introduced for next-gen Brezza. While CNG will bring down cost of ownership as well as operational costs, the diesel variant could add the torque that enthusiasts may be missing with the current petrol variant. Maruti already has a 1.5-litre DDiS diesel engine that could be offered with next-gen Brezza. It just needs to be updated to comply with BS6 emission norms.

In other changes, next-gen Brezza will get the Heartect platform. It offers a range of benefits such as improved safety, better impact absorption and greater control and stability. Maruti cars like Ertiga, XL6, Baleno, Dzire, Swift, WagonR and S-Presso already have the Heartect platform.

