2022 Maruti Brezza New Gen Render – Dual Tone White, Black Colour

New Maruti Brezza is expected to be launched next year; could get 48V mild-hybrid system for improved performance

One of the popular sub-compact SUVs in the country, Maruti Brezza has been facing stiff competition from the likes of Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon. An update has become imperative to help Brezza regain lost ground. New Brezza will pack in a range of cosmetic enhancements as well as new features.

2022 Maruti Brezza Render – styling and features

While it retains much of its boxy design, new Brezza gets updated front grille and prominent front bumper. New front grille has sportier vibes, as compared to that of current model. LED projector headlamps have been updated in a similar manner and they are now seamlessly integrated with the front grille.

Front bumper is now more pronounced and its broad end sections work as a base for the fog lamps. Shape of fog lamps has been updated to sleek rectangular units, as compared to round units used in current model. The render has been created in a dual tone colour scheme of white with black roof.

Side profile appears largely the same excluding a few exceptions such as a prominent shoulder line. Next-gen Brezza also gets a new set of sportier alloy wheels. Other key features include squared wheel arches, thick body cladding, blacked-out door molding, blacked-out A, B and C pillars, blacked-out roof and roof rails, rear view mirrors with integrated turn signals, and body coloured door handles.

At the rear, the SUV gets sleek wraparound taillamps and updated bumper with silver skid plate. Rear section now looks flatter and more refined, as compared to that of current model. The broad chrome strip that used to have ‘Brezza’ logo above the number plate is no longer available with new-gen model. ‘Brezza’ badging is now integrated into the boot door.

Talking about interiors, one of the key updates is a larger, free-standing, touchscreen infotainment system. It will have support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, turn-by-turn navigation and voice recognition. In line with growing preference for sunroof, new-gen Brezza is expected to get this feature in top-spec variants. Other key features include connectivity tech, wireless charging, 360° camera, electrically adjustable ORVMs and automatic AC.

New-gen Brezza engine

Powering new Brezza will be the same 1.5-litre NA petrol motor, as that of current model. The SUV utilizes a 12v smart hybrid powertrain that churns out 104 bhp of max power and 138 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to either 5-speed manual or 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The smart hybrid powertrain has features such as idle start stop, torque assist and brake energy regeneration.

Maruti has reiterated that it will not be offering diesel option for any of its passenger cars. It will continue to focus on making cars more fuel efficient with use of hybrid tech. CNG will also be a key focus area for specific markets like India. New-Brezza could be offered with factory-fitted CNG. It could also get a stronger 48v mild-hybrid powertrain. Renders are credit to carversal and Shubhajit Dixit. Hat tip to Luv’s Car for sharing the update.