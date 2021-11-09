2022 Maruti Brezza New Gen SUV Spied – Nexon, Venue, Sonet Rival

New Gen Maruti Brezza launch is expected to take place later next year – It will replace the current Brezza

Launched in 2016, Maruti Brezza sub 4 meter SUV has always been a brisk seller. However, the competition in the segment has grown leaps and bounds in the last few years, and Maruti can’t afford to rest on its laurels. With the launch of new SUVs in the segment like Nexon, Sonet, Venue, even the Kiger and Magnite – Brezza has started to look outdated. Not only in terms of looks, but also in terms of features it offers.

Maruti Suzuki India knows this well and have been working on new gen Brezza for quite some time. Now, the 2022 Maruti Brezza New Gen has been spied testing on the road for the first time, suggesting the automaker is well on track for an unveil sometime next year. It was spotted by automotive enthusiast Puneet Bhatia, while it was on test wearing heavy camouflage.

2022 Maruti Brezza New Gen – Exterior styling

The next gen Maruti Vitara Brezza prototype was heavily disguised to hide its production-ready body panels. While the headlamps, grille and taillight clusters are still incomplete, the mule gives us a good idea on what to expect from the exterior design. To put is simply, the new Brezza’s exterior styling will be an evolution of the current model’s design language.

The compact crossover SUV retains its proportionate and boxy profile with no dramatic surfaces. Ample greenhouse area and a thick C-Pillar are two of the many elements which are carried forward without much changes. Of course, the Venue rival will incorporate significantly restyled front and rear fascias to reflect the brand’s new design philosophy.

2022 Maruti Brezza New Gen Interior

While the spy video does not offer a clear look at the interior, we expect Maruti to execute a thorough overhaul to keep up with the trend. An uncluttered dashboard, dominated by a large touchscreen, would appeal to the crossover’s prospective clientele. Improvements in packaging and storage are also likely to be on the cards.

Needless to say, the next gen Maruti Vitara Brezza will offer a significantly richer equipment list. It is also expected to move slightly up the market as far as positioning in concerned. Multiple airbags, a comprehensive infotainment and connectivity suite, automatic climate control and improved material quality will make it an attractive proposition.

Safety and Engine Specs

Likely to be based on an enhanced version of the Baleno’s modular architecture, the next gen Maruti Vitara Brezza is expected to offer better strength. We hope this translates into a 5-star crash test rating (the current model has 4-star rating in Global-NCAP tests).

Coming to the engine options, Maruti is expected to retain the smooth 1.5-liter K15B petrol unit which is mated either to a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission driving the front wheels. The SHVS mild-hybrid system is likely to be upgraded to a 48V system. This would translate into improved driveability and better fuel efficiency.

The next gen Maruti Vitara Brezza was expected to be showcased as a near-production concept at 2022 Auto Expo. But the Auto Expo has now been postponed indefinitely. So it is not clear if we will get to see a concept before the actual production car or not. Launch is expected to take place in Q3 2022, around the festive season. The new model should consolidate the brand’s strong position in the fiercely competitive segment.