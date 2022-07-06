2022 Maruti Brezza On Road Prices Mangalore – Rs 10.1 L To Rs 17.85 L

Maruti Brezza ex-sh prices were revealed a few days ago; Now on-road prices have been revealed

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, launched late last month, is being offered in a total of 7 trims of LXI, LXI (O), VXI, VXI (O), ZXI, ZXI (O) and ZXI+. It gets a host of exterior colour options out of which 6 are monotones and 3 are dual tones. Priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.96 lakh, the new Brezza is definitely pricier than the outgoing model but it is a major step ahead in terms of features, technology and safety over its outgoing counterpart.

Maruti had opened order books earlier and claims that booking of the new Brezza had crossed the 45,000 unit mark even prior to launch. The company also revealed that they have been registering 4 bookings per minute of new Brezza, ever since the booking window opened.

2022 Maruti Brezza On Road Prices

Compared to older Brezza, prices of new Brezza are relatively higher. Petrol manual price range of older Brezza was Rs 7.82 lakh to Rs 9.97 lakh while that of the AMT variant was Rs 10.11 lakh to Rs 11.33 lakh. In comparison, the new Brezza MT is Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 12.46 lakh and the AT variants range from Rs 10.96 lakh to Rs 13.96 lakh. These are ex-sh prices.

This is a huge difference between old and New Brezza. This is largely because of the addition of multiple new features on board the new Brezza. Here is a look at the on-road prices of 2022 Brezza in Mangalore. Hat tip to Sharman D’Souza for sharing the prices.

On road price of 2022 Brezza base variant MT is Rs 10.10 lakh while that of the top of the line Brezza MT is Rs 16 lakh. Automatic Brezza on road price starts from Rs 14.14 lakh and goes all the way to Rs 17.85 lakhs. One of the reason the new Brezza is costlier than rivals like Venue, Sonet, etc – is because it falls in a higher tax bracket due to its 1.5 liter petrol engine.

2 fierce rivals.#MarutiSuzukiBrezza launched 2day. Price Rs 7.99-13.76 lakh#HyundaiVenue launched last week. Price Rs 7.53-12.72 lakh

Whats the difference? Both belong to the same segment. #Venue attracts 29% #GST while #Brezza gets 44%

You decide now, which one is expensive? pic.twitter.com/UoM1S1RCrt — Sumant Banerji (@sumantbanerji) June 30, 2022

2022 Maruti Brezza is powered by a K-Series 1.5 liter dual jet, dual VVT petrol engine with a smart hybrid system. It offers 102 hp power at 6,000 rpm and 136.8 Nm torque at 4,400 rpm mated to either a 5 speed manual transmission or 6 speed automatic with steering mounted paddle shifters.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza – Accessory Packs

Despite the fact that Maruti Brezza is laden with features, the company is also offering two accessory packs of Terrascape and Metroscape. Terrascape pack is priced at Rs 39,990 and includes front and rear bumper accents, side cladding, wheel arch kit, spoiler extender and an ORVM cover. It also includes front grille garnish, door visors and interior kit of seat covers, illuminated sill guard, black mats, trunk organizer and wood inserts on dashboard and door panels.

Metroscape package is priced at Rs 42,000. It consists of door visors, window frame kit, front and rear skid plates, grille besides a red finished side cladding garnish. The pack also includes fender garnish and ORVM cover along with added cabin accessories of seat covers, IRVM cover, steering cover and puddle lamps along with cabin and boot mats.