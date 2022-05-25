2022 Maruti Brezza Rear Design Revealed In New Spy Shots

With a wide range of updates on offer, the new 2022 Maruti Brezza is expected to come at a significant premium over its predecessor

The new generation Maruti Brezza is one of the most highly anticipated car launches in India in recent times. The subcompact SUV has been in development for more than a year and test mules of the same have been frequently spotted on roads in the last few months. Recently, fully undisguised images of the new Brezza were leaked online, while it was on a TVC shoot.

Only the front and side profile were detailed. Now, the rear design of 2022 Maruti Brezza has been detailed via latest spy shots, credited to Naman. Recent spy images confirmed how the upcoming model will actually look in its final production-spec form. The new model gets some significant styling updates over the current Vitara Brezza although its overall design remains more or less similar. As it nears its official launch, the new-gen Brezza continues to be spied on roads.

2022 Maruti Brezza Spied: Updated Exterior Design

Speaking of styling updates, the new-gen Brezza flaunts a redesigned front face with twin chrome slates that reflect back to the pre-facelift Vitara Brezza that was first launched in 2016. The grille is flanked by sleeker dual LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. Interestingly, this set of LED DRLs for the new Brezza has already reached auto parts store in Karol Bagh, Delhi.

The updated subcompact SUV also gets a reprofiled bumper that looks more muscular than the previous iteration thanks to the contrast matte black treatment along with a faux silver skid plate. It also houses new fog lamp enclosures. Side profile looks sportier courtesy of thicker plastic black-coloured claddings around wheel arches and door sills.

The other prominent highlight on the sides is new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with a dual-tone finish that look very premium. Rear end of the new Brezza looks significantly sleeker than the outgoing model thanks to revised tailgate design. The new wraparound LED tail lamp clusters along with ‘BREZZA’ lettering in bold chrome give the rear profile a distinct look.

Updated Interiors & Features

Earlier spy shots of the upcoming Brezza had confirmed that Maruti will completely overhaul the interior design of Brezza. This would include a new dashboard layout dominated by a larger freestanding touchscreen infotainment display. The subcompact SUV will also possess richer equipment which is expected to be loaded with plenty of new features.

New additions to the features list of Brezza will include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a 360-degree camera, an electric sunroof, a wireless phone charger and Suzuki Connect in-car telematics. Automatic variants of the new Brezza will also feature paddle shifters. Safety kit on offer will include features like six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill descent and hill hold assist.

Powertrain Specs

Powering the second-gen Brezza will be an updated 1.5-litre K15C naturally aspirated petrol unit that kicks out 103 bhp and 137 Nm of peak torque. This unit will be paired with either a 5-speed manual or a new 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox which replaces the older 4-speed unit. It is also likely to come with a mild-hybrid tech that offers auto start/stop functionality.