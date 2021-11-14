2022 Maruti Brezza Spied Again – New Spy Shots Of Front, Rear

New 2022 Maruti Vitara Brezza is expected to make its official debut next year with updated styling and powertrain

Maruti Suzuki has realised the importance of regularly updating its portfolio with new models in a stiff and competitive market. The country’s largest carmaker has been dormant for a while with no new products launched recently. However, the company will be introducing a host of new generation models in the coming few months.

One of those will be the new-gen Vitara Brezza which was spotted testing for the first time earlier this month. Spy shots of the upcoming subcompact SUV have surfaced once again which gives us an idea of what we could expect from the new model. As seen previously, the prototype of Vitara Brezza was fully wrapped under camouflage.

2022 Maruti Brezza Spied – Mildly Updated Styling

The most noticeable highlight is a boxy silhouette of the SUV that has been carried forward from the current model. This indicates that the second-gen Vitara Brezza is unlikely to undergo a massive transformation which is expected of most Maruti models. However, there will be significant updates on the skin to distinguish itself from its predecessor.

These will include a redesigned front face with a new grille and headlamp cluster, redesigned taillights and new alloy wheels. More importantly, apart from the doors, every other body panel is expected to be redesigned including the front and rear bumpers. It should receive a redesigned tailgate which houses the registration plate much lower.

A flat roofline, upright pillars and flared wheel arches also mark their presence in the new-gen Vitara Brezza. Other styling highlights will include a roof-mounted spoiler, a pair of roof rails and a shark-fin antenna. The SUV will continue to sit on the Suzuki Global C platform as the current model. Hence, it is likely to be a safe car with the present Vitara Brezza scoring a 4-star rating in Global NCAP back in 2018.

Major Interior Makeover

As for interiors, there are no real-world images of the cabin but we can expect significant updates in the new-gen Vitara Brezza. The current model has started to look dated and a fresh layout may give the SUV a new appeal. It should also boast heavier equipment with additional features such as wireless charging, connected car tech and maybe a sunroof on offer.

The new Vitara Brezza is also expected to offer a new and larger touchscreen infotainment unit, a digital instrument console and more premium seat upholstery. Other features likely to be carried forward from the outgoing model include Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, LED projector headlamps, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, push button start/stop, etc.

Powertrain Specs

Powering the second-gen Vitara Brezza will be the same 1.5-litre K15B naturally aspirated petrol engine that performs duty in the current model. This motor kicks out 104 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque and is coupled with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission. In the new model, however, the 12V SHVS mild-hybrid system is likely to be upgraded to a stronger 48V setup.