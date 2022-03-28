2022 Maruti Brezza Spied Again – Reveals New Dual Tone Alloys

The upcoming Vitara Brezza will get e-SIM-Based Connectivity Suite along with a more fuel efficient 1.5-liter K15B petrol engine

After having no new car launches for more than 2 years, Maruti has gone on an aggressive strategy this year. Since Nov 2021, Maruti has launched multiple new cars. This includes updated Celerio, WagonR, New Baleno, Dzire CNG, Celerio CNG, etc. And it is only 3 months into the new year 2022.

With 9 months more to go, Maruti has no plans to stop. They still have many more launches planned, including that of new Alto, Brezza, updated Ertiga and XL6. Of these, it is the Ertiga and XL6 which are expected to launch first – likely to be sometime next month. After that, Maruti is likely to launch new Brezza, which has already leaked in fully undisguised mode.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza

New gen Brezza 2022 has been spied once again. Even as the new Brezza will continue to be positioned on the same Suzuki Global C platform as its current counterpart, it will get more upmarket design elements. These will include revised front and rear styling along with a new front grille, updated bumper and slim twin-pod headlamps with L-shaped LED daytime running lights along with a new clamshell hood.

The new Brezza also gets new front fenders, restyled tailgate, wrap around tail lamps and a faux skid plate. It will ride on newly designed alloy wheels. In the latest set of spy shots, shared by Aditya Agarwal, the new dual tone alloys of 2022 Brezza are visible. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Vaibhav Pandey, for sharing the video.

On the inside, 2022 Maruti Brezza cabin will get some new equipment among which will be better quality plastics and new tech features. It will sport a redesigned central console and dashboard.

2022 Brezza Features

2022 Brezza will also gain a sunroof, wireless charging system, a new floating touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with e-SIM connectivity with connected features such as geo-fencing, real time tracking, intrusion detection and find my car, etc. Most of these features will be seen for the first time in a Maruti. Paddle shifters for automatic variants and a larger multi information display will also be a part of the updates.

Speaking about safety, the new Brezza will also be high on safety with 6 airbags on offer with top variant. It is also likely to get a HUD or head-up display, as was seen on the recently launched Baleno. Brezza is among the safest Maruti cars on sale, with a 4 star Global NCAP safety rating. New Brezza is likely to improve on safety with more safety features and use of stronger / higher grade steel.

New Automatic Gearbox

New Brezza will continue to be powered by the same 1.5 liter petrol engine, as seen on the current version. As of now, this 1.5 liter, 4 cylinder petrol engine makes 105 hp power and 138 Nm torque mated to a five speed manual or a four speed torque converter automatic transmission. In the updated Brezza automatic, it will get a more advanced 6 speed automatic.

Launch of the 2022 Brezza is expected to take place sometime around the May – June period. Expect prices to increase, in comparison to current Brezza which is offered in the range of Rs 7.68 lakh to Rs 11.33 lakh, ex-sh. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300. Of these 4 top rivals, facelifts of Venue, Sonet and XUV300 are planned for launch within the next 1 year.