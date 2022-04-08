2022 Maruti Brezza Spied With New Camo – CNG Brezza?

Maruti is likely to offer CNG variants of the new Brezza mid-spec LXI and VXI trims, and not on the top-spec ZXI+ trim

Maruti Suzuki is expected to have a jam-packed year filled with new launches if everything falls into place. The Indo-Japanese carmaker is slated to launch multiple new models in the coming few months. The company will also be expanding its CNG lineup in India as part of its investment in alternative fuels.

Currently, Maruti is the biggest player of the CNG segment in the Indian market with multiple models under its armoury. The company currently offers CNG-powered variants of Alto, S-Presso, Wagon-R, Ertiga and Eeco and has revealed that going forward, every model will be offered with CNG variants.

New-Gen Maruti Brezza CNG

One of them will be a CNG-equipped model of the new Vitara Brezza. It has already been revealed that Brezza will be receiving a major upgrade in coming months. Apart from all features and design updates, the new Brezza will also benefit from the addition of a factory-fitted CNG kit. It will be the first SUV from Maruti to be offered with a factory-fitted CNG kit.

Contrary to traditional practices where CNG models are launched after the launch of a new model, CNG variants of Brezza are expected to be launched alongside the standard variants of the new-gen model. All updates featured in the upcoming iteration of the subcompact SUV will be varied forward to the Brezza CNG.

No ‘Vitara’ In Name

The heavily updated Brezza is expected to launch in the coming weeks. It will be the second big launch by Maruti this year after the new Baleno. The premium hatchback is also expected to receive a CNG variant in the coming weeks.

Another interesting update in the new model is that Maruti will be ditching the “Vitara” prefix from the name and will just carry the branding Brezza. Images of the new-gen Brezza have already been leaked on social media earlier which certify that the upcoming new Brezza will undergo significant updates. Previous spy shots have revealed that the subcompact SUV will receive an updated exterior design.

Feature Updates, Engine Specs

Apart from a completely overhauled exterior design, interiors of the new Brezza will also mark a significant upgrade. Quality of materials inside the cabin will be a notch higher than its predecessor. In addition, the SUV will boast new features such as connected car tech, electric sunroof, paddle shifters, wireless connectivity, wireless charging and more.

Powering the new Brezza will be an updated 1.5-litre K15 naturally aspirated petrol engine that kicks out about 115 BHP. In its CNG guise, this motor will return a slightly lower output. This new engine is all set to debut on board the updated Ertiga and XL6 later this month.

In its earlier format, the 1.5 petrol motor delivered 104 BHP. Ertiga CNG delivered 91 bhp and 122 Nm of peak torque, a drop of 13 bhp and 16 Nm. It remains to be seen if the CNG versions of upcoming Ertiga, XL6 and Brezza get the new and more powerful 1.5 liter motor or continue with the older setup.

Source