2022 Maruti Brezza SUV Detailed In 7 New Colours – Render

The new-gen Maruti Brezza is expected to be launched in H1 2022 – It will be loaded with more features

Maruti Suzuki sat on the fence for more than two years before introducing a new car in the market. However, with the launch of the new-gen Celerio, there will be an onslaught of new models from the largest car manufacturer in India in the coming months.

One of the most important models in its lineup is Maruti Brezza which is also slated to get a generation upgrade soon. Test mules of the updated subcompact SUV have been spotted on multiple occasions previously. One set of spy photos also revealed the car in its undisguised form.

2022 Maruti Brezza SUV – Redesigned Exteriors

Based on the leaked photos, here are the digital renders of the upcoming Maruti Brezza 2022 – in 7 new colours of blue, white, silver, red, orange, grey and Black. As seen in the spy images, the pre-production prototype of Brezza has undergone massive changes in its exterior design in comparison to the current model. The most noticeable change is the SUV’s revamped front face which flaunts a redesigned grille with more prominent chrome trim.

The front grille is flanked by restyled dual-beam projector headlights on each side which look sleeker and more premium. The front bumper has also been reprofiled which now houses a wider air intake and new fog lamp enclosures with blacked-out bezels. Further, a faux skid plate up front, black claddings around wheel arches and door sills and chunky roof rails, give the new Brezza an aggressive appeal.

The rear end also features significant changes in the form of new wraparound LED taillamps, a redesigned tailgate, an integrated roof spoiler with brake light and ‘Brezza’ inscribed on the tailgate in bold lettering. Other notable exterior highlights include a shark fin antenna, blacked-out A, B and C-pillars, new diamond-cut alloy wheels, repositioned number plate recess and redesigned bonnet structure.

Interior Updates & New Features

The 2022 Brezza will also undergo massive updates inside the cabin. The most prominent of those is a redesigned dashboard layout that gets new air-con vents and more importantly a new and larger free-standing touchscreen infotainment display. While instrument console layout remains similar to the current unit, the multi-information screen between the analogue dials now comes with a coloured display.

Other major additions include an electric sunroof and paddle shifters (for AT variants only). For the first time, Brezza could receive a 360-degree camera and lane-change assist as ORVMs appeared to house cameras. Connectivity options will include Android Auto and Apple CarPlay while connected car tech will be provided through Suzuki Telematics as an option.

Same engine with new hybrid setup?

Powertrain of the current model will most likely be carried forward to the upcoming model. This means the new-gen Brezza will be powered by the same 1.5-litre K15B naturally aspirated petrol engine that kicks out 104 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. A 5-speed manual gearbox will be offered as standard while the 4-speed automatic gearbox should be replaced by a new 6-speed automatic transmission.

The Indo-Japanese carmaker could offer Brezza a stronger 48V mild-hybrid setup instead of the current 12V unit. A CNG version of this Brezza should also be on offer. The car should be underpinned by the Heartect platform replacing Suzuki’s Global C architecture.