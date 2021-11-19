2022 Maruti Brezza Undisguised Photos Leak – Exteriors, Interiors, Sunroof

Maruti Suzuki will be updating almost its entire portfolio with eight new models in 2022

Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been adding good numbers in terms of sales. It was among the top 3 compact SUVs sold in India in October 2021 following the Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon. Sales of the Brezza stood at 8,032 units sold last month, a de-growth of 34 percent over 12,087 units sold in October 2020.

It may be recalled that Maruti Vitara Brezza was launched in 2016, while it received a mild facelift and a petrol engine in 2020. Now, with growing competition in this segment, the company is gearing up for launch of next gen Maruti Brezza which is slated to take place next year.

Ahead of that, first undisguised photos of the sub 4 meter SUV has been leaked on the internet. Exteriors as well as interiors have been revealed. New gen 2022 Brezza also gets sunroof, as can be seen in the leaked images. The photos are credit to Extreme Media.

Enhanced exterior makeup, new tech based features within its cabin and upgrades in its engine lineup is what can be expected on the new Brezza. Spied undisguised, images indicate a marked evolution from its present styling which will allow it to compete efficiently with its better looking rivals.

2022 Maruti Brezza – Exterior Styling

Even as the 2022 Maruti Brezza is expected to retain much of its exterior profile, it will receive new body panels and design elements to set itself apart. Front grille, head and tail lamp cluster could also be updated. It will be positioned on the Heartect platform which will relate to better safety. This could probably mean a 5 Star crash test rating unlike its current model that possess a 4 Star rating in Global NCAP.

Major upgrades will be seen in its interiors with a new design theme, revised dashboard design with a new console and instrument cluster. It will also get a large touchscreen infotainment system supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with navigation and voice recognition. A factory fitted sunroof, paddle shifters, 360 degree camera, powered ORVMs, wireless charging system and automatic AC could also be a part of its interior upgrades. Safety equipment will also see some updates.

2022 Maruti Brezza – Engine Lineup

2022 Maruti Brezza compact SUV could continue to be powered by the same engine lineup seen on its current counterpart. This 1.5 liter K15B petrol engine makes 103hp and 138Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual or automatic unit sending power to its front wheels.

It could also get an SHVS mild hybrid system upgraded to a 48V system enhancing its efficiency and drivability. This 1.5 liter K15B petrol engine could also receive a factory fitted CNG kit taking power and torque figures down to expected 91 hp and 122 Nm respectively, mated to a 5 speed manual transmission. Launch date is slated for sometime in Q2 2022.

There are a total of 8 new cars from Maruti Suzuki scheduled for 2022 along with the new Brezza. The new Baleno has been spied testing. The new Alto 800 is expected to arrive in 2022 while Maruti is said to be working on a new model to take on rivals such as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. New versions of WagonR, Ertiga, Ciaz and S-Cross are also on the cards though exact launch dates have not yet been revealed.