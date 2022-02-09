2022 Maruti Ciaz New Colours Launched – Same As Upcoming Baleno

Apart from launching new cars in 2022, Maruti also plans to update their existing cars this year

Sedan sales are on the decline. Be it Honda City or Hyundai Verna or Maruti Ciaz – the sales of these sedans are no longer what they used to be a couple of years ago. These sedans are offered in the Rs 10-17 lakh range, and in this range, most buyers now prefer SUVs or crossovers.

Despite demand on the decline, hope is not lost for sedan lovers. Skoda and Volkswagen are soon going to launch new gen sedans in this segment. Hyundai too has the new gen Verna incoming. Meanwhile, Maruti has just dished out a colour update to the Ciaz.

2022 Maruti Ciaz New Colours

Maruti has updated the colour palette of Ciaz by adding four new colour options. The carmaker continues to offer the mid-size sedan with seven paint schemes which means three older shades have been retained while four have been discontinued. The new colour options on offer include Celestial Blue, Opulent Red, Splendid Silver and Grandeur Grey.

The other three colour options on offer include Pearl Arctic White, Midnight Black and Prime Dignity Brown. The paint schemes on offer in Ciaz are almost exactly similar to the ones available in the upcoming Baleno. The three colour options discontinued include Sangria Red, Nexa Blue, Magma Grey.

No other updates have been made in Ciaz in terms of design, features or specifications. The current-gen Ciaz made its debut in 2015 and received a mild facelift in 2018. The mid-size sedan is already nearing the end of its life cycle. It could get a generation upgrade in a year or two.

Features on offer

In terms of features, Maruti offers Ciaz with creature comforts such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto LED headlamps, passive keyless entry, push-button start, auto climate control, a semi-digital instrument console with a 4.2 inch TFT Multi-Information Display (MID) and cruise control. Standard safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchors and rear parking sensors.

Powertrain Specs & Price

Powering Ciaz is a 1.5-litre K15B naturally aspirated petrol engine with a Smart Hybrid technology that kicks out 104 bhp at 6,000rpm and a peak torque of 138 Nm at 4,400rpm. This unit is paired with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Maruti offers Ciaz in four trims namely Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha which are currently priced between Rs 8.87 lakh and Rs 11.86 lakh (both prices ex-sh). Ciaz competes against the likes of other mid-size sedans like Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento.

Toyota Belta – Ciaz’s Rebadged Twin

Toyota is expected to launch a rebadged iteration of Ciaz under its own brand. The same has been launched in export markets as Belta. Apart from the company logos, both mid-size sedans are likely to be identical to each other. Toyota might offer its own iteration of the sedan with different colour options to distinguish itself from its donor model. It could also benefit from different interior themes.