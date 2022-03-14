2022 Maruti Ertiga Facelift Render Based On New Spy Shots

Maruti is expected to add a new 6-speed automatic gearbox in the new Ertiga facelift which will be replacing the older 4-speed automatic unit

Maruti Suzuki is currently on a roll with multiple new launches in the last few months including the new-gen Celerio, the heavily updated Baleno and a facelifted WagonR. The company’s next big launch is a mildly facelifted version of Ertiga and XL6. Both these MPVs have been spotted testing on Indian roads on a couple of occasions previously.

The updated MPVs are expected to be launched in the market this month. The 2022 Ertiga has been digitally rendered by design artist Pratyush Rout. The digital illustration is based on recent spy shots leaked on the internet and reveals what the updated iteration of the people’s mover would look like.

2022 Maruti Eritga Facelift- Exterior Styling

As seen in previous spy images, changes on the exterior will be concentrated on the front face. 2022 Ertiga gets a new grille design which is reminiscent of upgraded new age Baleno. There are no other major changes seen in this rendered design.

Side profile of the MPV remains identical to its predecessor with similar side panels, sporty alloy wheels, blacked-out B and C pillars and a sharp shoulder line running from front to the rear fender. It even gets the same multi-spoke alloy wheels as the pre-facelift model.

Other styling highlights such as twin-pod projector headlamp clusters and front bumpers comprising fog lamps and a wide air dam will be carried forward from the current model. Although no images of the car’s rear end are available in this rendering, it is most likely to be kept untouched.

This includes a Volvo-inspired tail lamp design with LED DRLs. The tailgate design has also been kept intact in its entirety. The upcoming iteration of Ertiga could receive some new colour options. Apart from this, we don’t expect any other changes to the car’s exterior. No images of the interiors of the updated Ertiga have come to light yet.

Interiors & Powertrain Specs

That said, we expect only minute changes inside the cabin of the facelifted MPV. This could include a new seat upholstery. Some key highlights on the inside will include a sculpted dashboard in wooden finish, chrome accents, and a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel. The updated Ertiga is also expected to offer the same set of features as the current model.

Powering the 2022 Ertiga facelift will be the same 1.5-litre K15 naturally aspirated petrol unit that kicks out 104 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a standard 5-speed manual gearbox and a new 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox which will be replacing the 4-speed automatic unit. The 6-speed transmission is also expected to be seen in the new-gen Brezza in the next few months.