2022 Maruti Ertiga Facelift Spied – New Updates, Features Exp.

Maruti is expected to launch an updated Ertiga in the next few months which is likely to include a mild facelift with some subtle feature updates

After being dormant in the market for two years, Maruti will bring in a bunch of new and updated models in the forthcoming future. The list will get longer with addition of the facelifted Ertiga. This will be the first facelift of 2nd gen Maruti Ertiga.

Test mule of the updated MPV spotted remained largely undisguised. The only visibly hidden part is the area around the front grille which will receive the most notable updates. A few months ago, a test mule of Ertiga’s twin sibling- XL6 was also spotted underneath a more comprehensive camouflage. In line with facelifts of most Maruti models, the 2022 Ertiga won’t receive any major styling updates.

2022 Maruti Ertiga Facelift – subtle styling updates

Changes on the exterior will specifically be restricted around the front grille which is reminiscent of the upgraded new Baleno. The premium hatchback was recently spotted in full flesh in its upcoming revamped avatar. Other styling highlights such as the twin-pod headlamp clusters and front bumpers housing fog lamps and wide air dam will be carried forward from the current model.

Even design details at the rear end including the tailgate and L-shaped taillights seem identical to the outgoing iteration of the MPV. However, the facelifted Ertiga might ride on redesigned alloy wheels. It could also receive a few additional colour options in its palette. Apart from this, we don’t believe the Indo-Japanese carmaker will make any serious updates.

Inside the cabin as well, things are expected to stay very much intact with a similar dashboard layout. The MPV could benefit from a new range of seat upholstery and added features to make it more appealing than the current model. Updated features could include an upgraded touchscreen infotainment system and a revised instrument console.

Features & Engine Specs on offer

Currently, Ertiga offers features such as projector headlamps, LED taillights, a push button start/stop and a 7-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and CarPlay. Other novel features on offer include rear AC vents, auto climate control, and a reverse parking camera. Standard safety equipment includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and reverse parking sensors.

The facelifted Ertiga will be powered by the same 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine as the current model. This engine pushes out 104 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque converter gearbox. It is also offered in a CNG guise but engine output drops to 91 bhp and 122 Nm of peak torque.

XL6 Updates

On the other hand, its twin XL6 is set to receive a longer and more comprehensive list of updates distinguishing the two MPVs apart. This includes revised exterior and interior as well as new feature additions possibly. The new XL6 could also receive a 7-seat configuration as an option too.

