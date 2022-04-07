2022 Maruti Ertiga First Official Teaser – Bookings Open At Rs 11k

Upcoming Maruti Ertiga facelift will be powered by updated 1.5 liter petrol engine – Delivering more power

Maruti Suzuki has a series of new launches for 2022. They have already launched the new Baleno, Dzire CNG, and updated WagonR. This month, they will launch 2022 Ertiga and XL6 facelifts. Today, Maruti has released the first official teaser of the upcoming New Ertiga.

Maruti is calling this Next-Gen Ertiga. This is because it is powered by “powered by Next Gen K-series 1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid Technology.” 2022 Maruti Ertiga Bookings are now open at Rs 11,000.

2022 Maruti Ertiga Bookings open

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has been actively testing the new Ertiga MPV ahead of launch. It will see some minor exterior updates – with a new front grill that is similar in design to that seen on the new Baleno. It will however, continue to sport similar styled headlights, taillamps, front and rear bumpers.

Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “With over 750,000 delighted customers, Ertiga has been a game-changer in India’s MPV market. We are pleased to introduce the Next-Gen Ertiga, which redefines style, space, technology, safety, comfort and convenience of traveling together.

The Next-Gen Ertiga will have thoughtful new-age features, an upgraded powertrain and advanced 6-speed automatic transmission. We are confident that the Next-Gen Ertiga will further delight customers, offering them a more fuel-efficient, powerful, technologically advanced and stylish companion for long journeys together with their loved ones.”

Cabin Layout and Safety Equipment

Interiors of the Ertiga facelift could see some changes in upholstery. Like that seen on its current model, second-row seats will be in a 60:40 split and receive one-touch recline and tumble for easier access to the third row. Third-row seats will also get a recline function.

The interiors will continue with the same features Suzuki Connect and 17.78cm (7inch) SmartPlay Pro Touch Screen Infotainment System. It also gets a height adjustable driver’s seat, leather wrapped steering wheel, automatic climate controls and rear parking sensor. It will also see 12 V charging ports offered on all three rows, adjustable and folding wing mirrors and push button start/stop feature.

Safety equipment will include rear parking sensors and camera, central locking, dual airbags, electronic stability program and hill hold function along with ABS, EBD and ISOFIX child seat mounts. These will be offered across range on the Ertiga facelift.

Mr. CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Ertiga’s continued success in the market is a testament to its undisputed reign as one of India’s most loved MPV. The Next-Gen Ertiga has been elegantly designed and equipped with an all-new K-series efficient powertrain and modern features to deliver an enjoyable driving experience while ensuring the safety of loved ones. We are sure that the Next-Gen Ertiga will exceed customer expectations and continue to be the preferred choice of many more Indian families.”