2022 Maruti Ertiga Launch Price Rs 8.35 L – MT, Automatic, CNG

While new Ertiga will has a total of 11 variants including CNG models, XL6 facelift will debut with four variants

With increasing threat of rivals, Maruti Suzuki is working to upgrade its current portfolio. Multiple new/updated models are planned for launch this year. Today, the company has launched updated Ertiga MPV. It will soon be followed by launch of XL6 facelift that comes with captain seats in middle row. Bookings for facelift versions of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6 are open for Rs 11,000.

In terms of cosmetic updates, Ertiga and XL6 facelift will have revised exterior styling. Changes can be seen on the front grille and front and rear bumpers. There could be other subtle updates as well. XL6 is likely to get a new set of alloy wheels.

2022 Maruti Ertiga Prices

New Maruti Ertiga 2022 is priced from Rs 8.35 lakhs, for the base petrol MT variant. VXI variant is priced at Rs 9.49 lakhs for MT and Rs 10.99 lakhs for AT. ZXI Ertiga 2022 is priced at Rs 10.59 lakh for MT and 12.09 lakh for the AT. Top of the line ZXI+ MT Ertiga 2022 is priced at Rs 11.29 lakhs while AT variant costs Rs 12.79 lakhs.

CNG Ertiga 2022 VXI MT costs Rs 10.44 lakhs while ZXI CNG Ertiga MT costs Rs 11.54 lakhs. Tour M Ertiga petrol costs Rs 9.46 lakhs while its CNG version costs Rs 10.41 lakhs. All prices above are ex-sh. 2022 Ertiga can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from INR 18,600/- (Petrol) and INR 22,400/- (CNG).

Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Ertiga’s launch 10 years ago was a significant moment in the Indian automobile industry, as it created a new segment that has been growing at a CAGR of 4.7%. With a decade long legacy, the country’s first compact MPV Ertiga has a special place in the Indian automobile industry. The Next-Gen Ertiga with advanced technology features will also come with a new engine and an all-new transmission. As it stays true to its brand vision of providing comfort, technology, and safety features, while being fuel-efficient for customers, the Next-Gen Ertiga will surely continue to be India’s go-to MPV. We are confident that the Next-Gen Ertiga will be widely embraced by our customers.”

Colour options for Ertiga and XL6 facelift have also been revised. Two colour options that are common to both MPVs are Arctic White and Splendid Silver. Unique colour options for Ertiga facelift are Magma Grey, Auburn Red, Prime Oxford Blue, Pearl Metallic Dignity Brown and Midnight Black. XL6 facelift has Grandeur Grey, Brave Khaki, Opulent Red and Celestial Blue.

Overall quantum of changes will be relatively more on the inside. The MPVs will be getting an updated dashboard, chrome highlights and leather wrapped flat bottom steering wheel. Cabin aesthetics, colour theme, upholstery and storage spaces are likely to be revised as well. The MPVs could get new features such as 360° camera, a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Ertiga, XL6 facelift engine

Powering updated Ertiga and XL6 will be a new 1.5-litre K15C Dualjet petrol motor that generates 115 PS of max power. It will replace the existing K15B motor of the same capacity. The new motor delivers around 10 PS more power in comparison to the older engine. New Ertiga mileage for MT stands at 20.51 kmpl, for Ertiga AT is 20.3 kmpl and for Ertiga CNG is 26.11 km/kg.

Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. Automatic variants will have a new 6-speed automatic that will be replacing the existing 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Ertiga also gets paddle shifters with the automatic option. Top variants get 4 airbags while all variants get 2 airbags as standard.

Ertiga facelift will have LXI, VXI, ZXI, ZXI+ and Tour M trims. There will be a total of 11 variants including 5 manual, 3 automatic and 3 CNG manual variants. This is the first time Ertiga will be offered with factory-fitted CNG. It will be available for both standard and Tour M trims. Among standard range, VXI and ZXI trims will be getting CNG option. In case of XL6 facelift, the MPV has Zeta and Alpha trims. There are two manual and two automatic variants.

Overall experience is expected to be smoother and refined with the new engine and automatic transmission. The powertrain will continue using the mild-hybrid system that comprises start/stop function and integrated starter generator (ISG).