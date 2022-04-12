2022 Maruti Ertiga Spied At Dealer – XL6 Facelift Variants, Colours Leak

Maruti is expected to add features like a larger touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, etc. in the new Ertiga and XL6

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch facelifted iterations of its MPV twins- Ertiga and XL6. Both updated MPVs are heading towards a market launch very soon with Ertiga preceding its six-seater sibling by a few days. Bookings for both Ertiga and XL6 facelifts have commenced officially at their receptive Arena and Nexa dealerships and website.

Interested buyers can book the new Ertiga and XL6 at a token amount of Rs 11,000 for each. Earlier, Maruti had shared teasers of both facelifted MPVs on their social media handles. In fact, the updated Ertiga and its twin sibling have been frequently caught on spy lenses in recent times.

2022 Maruti XL6- Variants & Colour Options

On the other hand, 2022 Ertiga, as seen in the latest spy pics, flaunts a new chrome stripe at its tailgate. Moreover, both Ertiga and XL6 will now be offered in some new colour schemes. The updated XL6 will be offered in six shades including Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Brave Khaki, Opulent Red and Celestial Blue. The first two colour options are common to Ertiga as well.

Further, it has been revealed that XL6 facelift will be available in two trims- Alpha and Zeta that are subdivided into four variants with automatic and manual gearbox options in each trim. Unlike Ertiga, there is no report of the new XL6 being available with factory-fitted CNG kits as well.

2022 Maruti Ertiga Reaches Dealerships

Units of the updated UVs have already started reaching dealerships across the country. We previously shared images of the new XL6 reaching Nexa dealership, now units of the facelifted Ertiga have also reached Arena dealerships of Maruti. In the latest spy shots posted below, we can see an updated Ertiga parked outside a showroom.

As mentioned in previous reports, both facelifted MPVs will sport subtle cosmetic updates in comparison to their outgoing models. For instance, new Ertiga and XL6 would receive a revised front grille and a slightly reprofiled front and rear bumper. The XL6 facelift could go a step further and offer larger alloy wheels in order to provide it with a better stance.

Updated Powertrain Options

Latest iterations of Ertiga and XL6 will benefit from an updated powertrain. The MPV twins will now be powered by a new 1.5-litre K15C Dualjet petrol engine which will replace the older K15B unit. The new 1.5-litre K15C Dualjet petrol mill can churn out 115 PS of power which is 10 PS more than the outgoing K15B unit. Engines on both MPVs will be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

Further, the 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox will be replaced by a new 6-speed automatic unit. The new 1.5-litre K15C mill is also expected to be more frugal than the outgoing versions of Ertiga and XL6, thanks to an auto start/stop feature and an integrated starter generator. Both MPVs are also expected to witness significant updates inside the cabin as well with a new layout and a new set of features.