2022 Maruti Ertiga ZXI Plus Top Variant – First Look Walkaround

2022 Maruti Ertiga is available in four trims of LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ with a factory-fitted CNG kit on mid-spec VXi and ZXi

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched the new Ertiga 7 seater MUV in India. It is priced from Rs 8.35-12.79 lakhs ex-sh, and presented in four trims of LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+. It gets both petrol and CNG options with the factory fitted CNG kit seen on the two mid-spec variants of VXi and ZXi.

2022 Ertiga is being offered in two new colour options of Pearl Metallic Dignity Brown and Splendid Silver, along with earlier colours of Magma Grey, Pearl Metallic Arctic White, Prime Oxford Blue and Auburn Red. It sports a host of exterior and interior cosmetic updates while its engine lineup is also revised. More importantly, the 2022 Ertiga is now positioned on the company’s HEARTECT platform and gets the latest in safety equipment so as to comply with new standards.

2022 Maruti Ertiga Variants Wise Features

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga LXi – This is seen with exterior updates that include projector halogen headlamps and LED tail lamps. It now rides on steel wheels fitted with wheel covers. Interior updates show off a dual tone colour scheme with seating in beige and black. The seats in the middle row are one touch recline and slide making ingress and egress easier into the third row.

Power windows, cooled cup holders, manual air conditioning and tilt steering. The LXi trim also gets a coloured TFT display in the instrument cluster. Safety is enhanced via rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, brake assist, dual airbags and ABS and EBD. The base trim gets its power via a 1.5 liter K15C Smart Hybrid petrol engine making 102hp at 6,000rpm and 136.8Nm torque at 4,400rpm mated to a 5 speed manual transmission. Top variant Ertiga has now been detailed in the video below by Drive Expo.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga VXi – It is priced from Rs 9.49 – 10.99 lakhs. It gets updated features over the LXi trim with body coloured electrically adjustable and foldable wing mirrors with integrated turn indicators. The interiors sport adjustable headrests in all 3 rows, arm rest for second row, roof mounted AC vents and keyless entry.

Infotainment is via 4 speaker audio system, Bluetooth, AUC and USB connectivity and safety through steering mounted controls, speed sensing auto door lock, central locking and hill hold assist. The Ertiga VXI mid variant gets its power via the same 1.5 liter petrol engine but with gearbox options to include 5 speed manual and 6 speed automatic along with a 1.5 liter CNG with manual transmission.

2022 Maruti Ertiga Top Spec ZXi and ZXi+

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZXi carries a price tag from Rs 10.59 – 12.09 lakhs. It is seen with front fog lamps and dual tone 16 inch alloy wheels along with chrome tailgate accents and updates also include rear wiper and washer. Interiors see feature updates with a 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Suzuki Connect and a 6 speaker audio system. Automatic air conditioning, height adjustable driver’s seat, push button start stop and faux wooden finish across its dashboard are also seen. The ZXi trim gets its power via the same engine and transmission options along with CNG, seen on the VXi variant.

Top of the line Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZXi+ is priced from Rs 11.29 – 12.79 lakhs. It gets feature updates among which are automatic headlamps, a leather wrapped steering wheel and cruise control. It gains curtain airbags over the other variants. The ZXi+ is powered by the same 1.5 liter petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options. Maruti Suzuki is also offering the Ertiga via the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at a monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 18,600 for the Petrol and Rs 22,400 for CNG.