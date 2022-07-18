2022 Maruti S Presso Launch Price Rs 4.25 L – New Features, More Mileage

Maruti Suzuki India has announced the launch of new S-Presso today – Prices now start from Rs 4.25 lakh, ex-sh

Just a few days ago, Maruti had discontinued multiple variants of S-Presso. Then, we saw that S-Presso sales declined to its lowest ever in June 2022. From averaging over 5k units every month, sales of S-Presso declined to around 600 units last month. Some thought that this was because Maruti was getting ready to discontinue S-Presso. But that is not the case.

The reason sales declined last month is because Maruti Suzuki India was getting ready to launch an updated S-Presso. Today, Maruti has announced the launch of 2022 S-Presso, with prices starting from Rs 4.25 lakhs, ex-sh. This makes it up to Rs 71,000 more expensive than the old S-Presso.

2022 Maruti S-Presso Prices

New S-Presso is offered in a choice of 4 variants – Std, LXI, VXI and VXI+. All four can be had with manual transmission, while you also get the option of AMT with the top 2 variants – VXI and VXI+. The base variant of 2022 Maruti S-Presso is now priced at Rs 4.25 lakh, ex-sh. Earlier, it was priced from Rs 3.85 lakh, ex-sh. This makes the base variant expensive by Rs 40,000.

Similarly, other variants of the 2022 Maruti S-Presso have also gotten expensive. LXI MT variant now costs Rs 4.95 lakh, which is Rs 65k more expensive. VXI MT costs Rs 5.15 lakh, VXI+ MT costs Rs 5.49 lakh, VXI (O) MT costs Rs 5.65 lakh while top of the line VXI+ (O) AMT costs Rs 5.99 lakh – making it Rs 71,000 more expensive than old S-Presso. All prices are ex-sh.

Interestingly, there is no CNG variant on offer with the new 2022 S-Presso. It is likely to launch at a later date. Earlier S-Presso was offered in 4 CNG variants of LXI, LXI (O), VXI and VXI (O). The reason prices of the new S-Presso are increased by up to 15.12%, is because it now gets many new features, and an updated engine that delivers more mileage.

2022 Maruti S-Presso New Features

New S-Presso gets Next Gen K-Series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Idle-Start-Stop technology. This engine delivers 66 hp power and 89 Nm torque. It offers enhanced fuel-efficiency of 25.30 Km/l in Vxi(O)/Vxi+(O) AGS, 24.76 km/l in Vxi/Vxi+ MT and 24.12 km/l in Std/Lxi MT. 17% higher fuel efficiency in AGS and nearly 14% higher fuel-efficiency MT.

2022 Maruti S-PRESSO now has ESP with Hill Hold Assist across all AGS variants and electrically adjustable ORVMs (Outside Rear-View Mirror) in the Vxi+/Vxi+(O) variants. It also gets Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Pre-tensioner and force limiter Front seatbelts with Front seatbelt reminder, high-speed alert system, reverse parking sensors standard in all variants and Electronic Stability program (ESP) with Hill Hold Assist in AGS variants.

Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “S-Presso with its bold SUVish design has carved a strong niche for itself. Within a short span of around three years, we have sold over 202,500 units of S-Presso, a strong testimony that it stirred the right notes with customers. With many advanced features, coupled with spacious interiors, and a commanding SUV stance, the mini SUV S-Presso witnessed a positive uptake among customers. The new S-Presso with refined 1.0 K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Idle Start-Strop technology, enhanced fuel-efficiency* and added features will offer an engaging drive experience to customers. We are confident that our customers will much appreciate the new S-Presso.”