2022 Maruti S Presso VXI+ Top Variant – First Look Walkaround

The new 1.0 liter K-Series Dual Jet VVT engine gets idle-start-stop technology relating to higher fuel efficiency of 25.30 km/l

The 2022 Maruti S-Presso has been launched in India. It is presented in 4 variants of Std, LXI, VXI and VXI+ and is priced between Rs 4.25 – 5.99 lakh, ex-sh. The manual range is being offered at Rs 4.25 lakh and goes up to Rs 5.49 lakh, while the AGS (AMT) gearbox options which are offered on Vxi and Vxi+ variants, are priced at Rs 5.65 lakh and Rs 5.99 lakh respectively.

Maruti S-Presso is based on Suzuki’s Heartect platform that also underpins the Celerio and WagonR. It gets an SUV inspired front fascia and hence Maruti refers to it as a mini-SUV. Dimensions stand at 3,565mm length, 1,553mm height on the STD and LXi variants going up to 1,567mm on the Vxi/Vxi(O), Vxi+/Vxi+(O). Width is at 1,520mm.

2022 Maruti S Presso VXI+ – Walkaround

The bumper design gets updated with new faux skid plate, a sportier air dam, fender cladding in black and body side moulding. There are also blacked out elements on rear view mirrors, pillars and roof thereby lending it a sportier appeal while the 2022 S-Presso rides on a new set of dual toned alloy wheels.

Some added features such as ESP with Hill Hold Assist are offered across all AGS variants, clean cabin air filter and electrically adjustable ORVMs (Outside Rear-View Mirror) is seen on board Vxi+/Vxi+(O) variants. The S-Presso mini-SUV also gets steering mounted audio and voice controls, a dynamic central console and SmartPlay studio. Take a look at the detailed walkaround of the new S-Presso top variant in the video below by Yash9w.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso also comes with added safety features in addition to those seen on its previous model. Safety features are seen in the form of dual airbags, front seat belt reminder, high speed alert and reverse parking sensors which are on offer across all variants. The higher trims with AGS also receive electronic stability program and hill hold assist.

2022 Maruti S-Presso- Engine

Maruti S-Presso boasts of a highly fuel efficient engine. It is powered by the next generation K-Series, 1.0 liter Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine and delivers 67 hp power at 5,500 rpm and 90 Nm at 3,500rpm of torque.

This comes in with Idle-Start-Stop technology that offers enhanced fuel efficiency of 24.12 km/l in Std/Lxi MT going up to 24.76 km/l in Vxi/Vxi+ MT and upto 25.30 km/l in Vxi(O)/Vxi+(O) AGS. This makes it 14 percent higher fuel efficiency in the manual transmission option and 17 percent higher in the AGS as compared to that seen on its earlier counterpart.

There is no CNG option on offer with the new S-Presso as of now. It is likely to be launched at a later stage. Compared to the old S-Presso, the new one is priced higher by up to Rs 71,000 more expensive. For this extra price, you get more features and safety.