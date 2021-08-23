2022 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 Door SUV Spied Undisguised In Google Street View

All new Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door SUV is planned for India launch next year – It is now spied undisguised

Jimny 3-door is already launched. India is already manufacturing Jimny, but only for export market. The Made-in-India Suzuki Jimny SUVs are exported to markets across South America, Middle East and African markets.

Suzuki Jimny Long Wheelbase version is set to launch by the end of this year or early 2022. It will make its way to India sometime in H2 2022. The 5-door SUV has been spied on test in the past few months, wearing camouflage. Now, it has been spied undisguised for the first time.

As per cochespias, the image of Suzuki Jimny 5 Door SUV was captured in Google Street View. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Kaustubh Nagwekar for sharing the same in Rushlane Spylane. Spotted in Lime Green shade, this is the same shade which is also seen on the 3 door Jimny currently on sale in many countries. The undisguised Jimny 5 door spotted in Google Street View matches in shape / dimension with the camouflaged version from the earlier spy shots.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 Door – Dimensions

Dimensions of international spec Jimny 5-door have leaked. As per Japanese media, 5 door Jimny will measure 3,850mm in length, 1,645mm in width and 1,730mm in height. It will ride on a wheelbase of 2,550mm with ground clearance at 210mm and kerb weight of 1,190 kgs.

This will mean it will have a wheelbase and overall length increased by 300mm – compared to the 3 door Jimny. This added length will offer more interior space and leg room for passengers at the rear. Despite the longer wheelbase it will still be a sub 4 meter SUV to take advantage of certain tax cuts in India.

Apart from its increased dimensions, the 5 door Jimny is strikingly similar to the current Jimny with rounded LED headlamps and clamshell bonnet. It also receives angled bumpers, distinctive wheel arches and rear combination lamps. It will also receive a redesigned front grille with a single horizontal slat replacing the 5 slat vertical set up seen on its current counterpart.

Speculations also indicate that the India spec Jimny will sport a 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay. It could also receive automatic climate control, rear AC vents, cruise control, dual front airbags, hill hold assist and rear parking sensors with a camera.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 Door – Engine

For India, Jimny 5-door will be powered by a 1.5 liter petrol engine. This is the same 1.5 liter petrol unit that currently powers the Ertiga, Ciaz, and Brezza. It delivers 102 hp power and 130 Nm torque. The engine gets mated to a 5 speed MT or 4 speed AT. Though there is no mention of 4WD or AWD as on date.

Suzuki also has a 1.4 liter turbo petrol, Boosterjet engine in its international lineup with a 48V mild hybrid system. This engine currently powers the Vitara SUV and Europe spec S-Cross. International-spec Jimny 5-door will be offered with AWD setup as well.

Once launched, the price Jimny 5-door could start from a base price of around Rs.10 lakh. It will rival the likes of Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha and will also compete with other compact SUVs within the same price bracket.