2022 Maruti Toyota SUV Might Get 140V Hybrid From New Vitara

2022 Suzuki Vitara features a 140V full-hybrid technology that might feature in the upcoming Maruti-Toyota SUV

Suzuki has launched an updated iteration of Vitara in Japan. Locally known as Escudo, the compact SUV makes a comeback in the Japanese market after being discontinued last year. While in terms of design, the 2022 Vitara looks identical to its predecessor, the crossover benefits from an all-new hybrid powertrain.

Currently in its third generation in Japan and fourth-gen globally, Vitara made its debut back in 2014 and received a minor facelift in 2018. In the latest revision, Vitara receives a 140V full-hybrid tech which replaces the outgoing 48V mild-hybrid unit which it gained in its previous update in early 2022.

2022 Suzuki Vitara – Specs

While Japan only gets a 140V full-hybrid option, European consumers can still choose between both hybrid powertrain options. The updated powertrain features a 1.5-liter DualJet four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that is capable of churning out 99 bhp and 132 Nm of peak torque on its own. This engine works in tandem with an electric motor that kicks out 33 bhp and 60 Nm of peak torque.

The combined peak output stands at 115 bhp which is less than 127 bhp pumped out by a more powerful 1.4-litre Boosterjet turbo petrol motor paired with a mild hybrid system. As far performance is concerned, the updated fully hybrid Vitara claims a top speed of 179 kmph whereas the SUV with a mild-hybrid tech can clock a top speed of 190 kmph. The former can accelerate 0-100 kmph in 12.7 seconds whereas the latter can achieve the same in 9.7 seconds.

The updated Vitara also benefits from Suzuki’s Allgrip all-wheel-drive technology that sends power to all four wheels via a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It also receives paddle shifters, in case the driver wants more control of the vehicle. There are multiple terrain modes on offer including Auto, Sport, Snow, and Lock.

This powertrain features a larger 6Ah battery than the mild hybrid version of Vitara which is mounted on the boot space. This larger battery pack enables Vitara to be driven with all-electric power alone for short distances. It has a claimed fuel economy of 5.1 litres per 100 km on the combined WLTC cycle.

Features & Price

In terms of features, the latest iteration of Suzuki Vitara has been equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) as standard. It has been priced at ¥2,970,000 (approx INR 17.82 lakh ). This powertrain holds more significance for the Indian market because it might be offered in the upcoming mid-size SUV jointly developed by Maruti and Toyota.

As we know, Maruti and Toyota are developing a new C-segment compact SUV that will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and others. The Maruti iteration has been internally codenamed YFG and is expected to launch only after Toyota’s version of the SUV, codenamed D22, makes its debut later this year.