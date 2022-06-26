2022 Maruti Vitara SUV In 6 New Colours – Creta Rival Render

Along with domestic sales, Maruti new compact SUV will also target overseas markets in Africa and Europe

Compact SUV segment is getting ready for a major shake-up with the arrival of new SUV twins from Toyota and Maruti. This segment is currently dominated by Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Other popular compact SUVs are MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun. Maruti has S-Cross in this segment, but its sales are nowhere close to that of segment leader Creta.

Among the two new compact SUVs, it is Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder that will debut first on July 1, 2022. Maruti’s version will debut later than month. To ensure it is accessible to a wider customer base, Maruti’s new compact SUV will be offered with both mild-hybrid and strong hybrid powertrain options. The latter will be available at a premium. Maruti-Toyota compact SUVs will be the first-in-segment to offer a strong hybrid system.

Maruti Vitara SUV – Eye on global markets

With its partnership with Toyota, Maruti is now in a better position to target global markets in a more aggressive manner. In overseas markets, Maruti’s new compact SUV could work as a replacement for Vitara. This presents the possibility that the SUV could debut as a Maruti Vitara. However, there is currently no official confirmation about this.

Maruti currently exports its cars to more than 100 countries globally. It has been exporting cars since 1986 and cumulative export numbers are around 22.5 lakh vehicles. In FY2022, Maruti exports were at 2,38,376 units. This is the highest for the company in any financial year till date. Some of Maruti cars that are popular overseas include Baleno, Swift, Dzire, Brezza and S-Presso.

2022 Maruti Vitara SUV Render

Based on the leaked spy shots, Pratyush Rout has created digital renderings of the upcoming 2022 Maruti Vitara SUV. Likely to be offered via NEXA outlets, the new 2022 Maruti Vitara SUV can be seen in exciting colour options of Red, Blue, White, Grey, Silver and Orange. It will also be offered with dual tone colours.

Post debut, new compact SUVs from Maruti and Toyota are expected to go on sale from August. As the month marks the beginning of the festive season, both SUVs can bank on positive consumer sentiments. Both SUVs will have different pricing, but a large gap is unlikely. Urban Cruiser Hyryder prices will be revealed first, followed by Maruti’s compact SUV. The latter will be sold via the company’s premium Nexa outlets.

Maruti Vitara Hybrid Engine Specs

Toyota HyRyder and Maruti Vitara SUVs will be based on Suzuki’s Global-C platform. This is currently in use with Ciaz, S-Cross and current-gen Vitara Brezza. Both compact SUVs will be getting Suzuki’s Dual-Jet K15C series engine, which does duty on Ertiga and XL6 facelift models. New Brezza will also be getting the K15C engine.

Onboard Ertiga, the 1.5-litre smart hybrid powertrain generates 103 PS of max power at 6,000 rpm and 136.8 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and 6AT. This configuration is likely to be the same for mild-hybrid variants of Maruti new compact SUV. For strong hybrid variants, the SUVs will be getting a full-hybrid system from Toyota. Strong hybrid variants are expected to be equipped with CVT gearbox.