2022 Maruti WagonR Facelift Launch Expected Next Month

The current-gen Maruti WagonR has been on sale in India since 2019 and is yet to receive any significant updates

Maruti Suzuki is looking to have a grand year ahead, with multiple new launches planned. This involves heavily upgraded models as well as mildly facelifted models. The former includes the likes of the new Baleno and the new-gen Brezza. In between these two models, Maruti will be launching mild facelifts of WagonR and Ertiga.

While the updated iteration of the tallboy hatch is expected to launch in February, the MPV in its facelifted avatar will hit showrooms in March. Updates on both models are expected to remain subtle and minimalist. No significant changes are expected in either of these cars.

2022 Maruti WagonR Facelift

Starting with WagonR, details about the updated model are scanty and unconfirmed at the moment. The current-gen WagonR made its debut in 2019 and hasn’t received any noticeable updates since then. Updates on its exterior are likely to involve new headlamps, a revised front grille, a reprofiled front bumper and newly-designed 15-inch alloy wheels.

Interestingly, Maruti had been spied testing WagonR on public roads in the past few months. Based on the same spy shots, Pratyush Rout has created a render. Maruti might also offer new colour options with the 2022 WagonR.

Expected Interior, Feature Updates

Interiors of the facelifted WagonR 2022 will also boast small changes in comparison to its predecessor. In all likelihood, the cabin will witness new upholstery options, however, no changes are expected on the dashboard.

In the upcoming form, the Indo-Japanese carmaker is also likely to update a few features in the equipment. These include an updated touchscreen infotainment system along with electrical folding ORVMs.

Other notable feature additions expected are engine idle start-stop and hill hold assist with AMT variants. Currently, WagonR is equipped with creature comforts such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

2022 Maruti WagonR Facelift will also get manual AC, all four power windows, keyless entry, and steering-mounted audio and calling controls. Safety features like dual airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors will be offered as standard.

Powertrain Specs

There will be no changes in the powertrain department. Powering the current WagonR are two petrol engine options- a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder K10 unit and a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder K12 unit. The former puts out 67 bhp and 90 Nm of peak torque while the latter kicks out 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are paired with a standard 5-speed manual gearbox and an optional 5-speed AMT.

The smaller 1.0-litre mill is also available with a factory-fitted CNG kit which produces a slightly lower output of 58 bhp and 79 Nm of torque. Reports indicate that Maruti will also be introducing a CNG-equipped variant in the 1.2-litre unit. WagonR is currently available in three trims namely LXi, VXi, and ZXi which are priced between Rs 5.18 lakh to Rs 6.58 lakh (ex-sh).

