2022 Maruti WagonR Facelift Spied During TVC Shoot – Launch Soon

Maruti has multiple launches planned this year including WagorR and Ertiga facelift, new-gen Brezza and heavily updated Baleno

Maruti started this year with Celerio CNG that was launched in January at a starting price of Rs 6.58 lakh. Next is the new Baleno, which is scheduled for launch on February 23. In the same month, Maruti could also launch WagonR facelift. It is likely to be a mild update comprising cosmetic enhancements and some new features.

2022 Maruti WagonR facelift

2022 Maruti WagonR Facelift has now been spied undisguised, while it was out for its official TVC shoot. The spy shots were captured by automotive enthusiast Mantram S Shetty in Bangalore. WagonR facelift was expected to get an updated design.

Like a new front fascia with crisp headlamps, a minimalistic grille design, reprofiled fog lamp housing and revised front bumper. But that is not the case. The 2022 WagonR is more or less the same as current one. From the new spy shots, it seems like the WagonR might get new colour options.

The hatch continues with its tallboy design, which has been one of its key USPs ever since it was launched here in 1999. Spacious interiors at affordable pricing is among the factors that have made WagonR the preferred entry-level car. With a height of 1,675 mm and width of 1620 mm, WagonR has ample space even for oversized people. 2022 WagonR facelift will be dimensionally the same as the current model.

On the inside, changes could include new upholstery options. The hatch could get new features such as updated touchscreen infotainment system (SmartPlay Pro+ from new Baleno) and engine idle start-stop button. Hill hold assist feature could be offered with top-spec AMT variants. Cabin configuration and dashboard design are expected to be same as existing model.

In its current form, WagonR offers features such as tilt steering, remote keyless entry, power windows, manual AC with heater, 7-inch Smartplay Studio touchscreen infotainment system, and steering mounted audio controls. In terms of safety and security, available features include driver and passenger airbag, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, speed alert system, central locking and security alarm.

2022 WagonR engine options

Engine options will be the same as earlier. There’s a 1-0-litre K10B unit that generates 67 hp of max power at 5,500 rpm and 90 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. Transmission options include manual and auto gear shit (AGS). Rated fuel efficiency of this engine is 21.79 kmpl. It is also available with CNG option, wherein it makes 58 hp / 78 Nm. CNG is available with only manual transmission. Fuel efficiency is 32.52 km/kg.

Second engine is a 1.2 litre K12M unit that makes 82 hp at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm at 4,200 rpm. It is available with both manual and AGS transmission option. Fuel efficiency is 20.52 kmpl. It is being speculated that this engine could be made available with a CNG option. However, there is no official word as of now.

In CY2021, WagonR had emerged as the top selling car in the country. Its market share in top 30 cars was 7.16%. Maruti WagonR facelift is expected to continue delivering the same level of performance as its predecessors.