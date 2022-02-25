2022 Maruti WagonR Launch Price Rs 5.4 L To Rs 7.1 L

2022 WagonR follows a multipoint update strategy focused on improving styling, comfort, performance, safety and technology

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki will be launching updated versions of several of its cars this year. The company had opened its account with Celerio CNG in January and 2022 Baleno has also been launched. Other cars scheduled to receive updates include new-gen Brezza and facelift versions of Ertiga, XL6. The latest to be launched is 2022 WagonR

2022 WagonR Prices

The popular family car for several years, WagonR in its facelifted avatar will ensure that the experience gets even better. Prices start from Rs 5.4 lakh for the 1.0 liter base petrol MT variant and goes all the way to Rs 7.1 lakh for the top of the line 1.2 liter petrol AMT variant. Prices are ex-sh.

2022 WagonR 1.0 L Prices Ex-sh LXI 5 39 500/- LXI Tour H3 5 39 500/- LXI S-CNG 6 34 500/- LXI S-CNG TourH3 6 34 500/- VXI 5 86 000/- VXI AGS 6 36 000/- VXI S-CNG 6 81 000/- 2022 WagonR 1.2 L Prices Ex-sh ZXI MT 5 99 600/- ZXI AGS 6 49 600/- ZXI+ MT 6 48 000/- ZXI+ AGS 6 98 000/- ZXI+ MT Dual Tone (Option) 6 60 000/- ZXI+ AGS Dual tone (Option) 7 10 000/-

While the hatch retains its core silhouette and tallboy design, a number of visual improvements have been introduced. New WagonR gets two new dual-tone colour options, Gallant Red and Magma Grey. These have a floating roof design with blacked-out roof, ORVMs and pillars.

Dimensionally, new WagonR will be the same as current model. It is 3655 mm long, 1620 mm wide, 1675 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2435 mm. It will continue to offer ample space for all passengers as well as for luggage items. Interiors have been renovated with grey melange fabric, which compliments the dual-tone exterior and interior theme.

Other key updates in new WagonR include a 7-inch Smartplay Studio touchscreen infotainment system. It has been equipped with smartphone navigation and Premium Sound with 4 speakers. The hatch also has steering mounted controls and auto gear shift technology.

Safety is another area where Maruti appears to have improved its focus. If we look at Global NCAP crash test results, WagonR tested in 2019 had scored 2-star for adult safety and 2-star for child safety. This shows significant scope for improvement, even though the hatch continues to be a bestseller.

New WagonR packs in safety features such as hill hold control, dual airbags across all variants and rear parking sensors. It remains to be seen if the updated variant will be put through Global NCAP crash testing. A higher safety rating can be advantageous, especially at a time when there’s increasing awareness about car safety.

2022 WagonR engine options

In its current form, WagonR offers the 1.0-litre K10B and 1.2-litre K12M engines. Output is 67 hp / 90 Nm and 82 hp / 113 Nm, respectively. New WagonR gets next-gen K10C and K12N engine options, both of which are dual jet, dual VVT with engine idle start stop technology.

The updated engine will offer improved fuel efficiency of 25.19 kmpl. This is a significant improvement as compared to existing engines that offer 21.79 kmpl (1.0-litre petrol MT and AGS) and 20.52 kmpl (1.2-litre petrol AGS).

A number of new variants have also been introduced with new WagonR. It includes LXi Tour (1.0-litre MT) and LXi CNG Tour (1.0-litre MT). CNG option has now been extended to mid-spec VXi 1.0-litre. In the current model, CNG option is available with only base-spec LXi variants. The new dual-tone colour options will be available with the ne w ZXi+ D/T (1.2-litre MT / AGS) variants.

Mr Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Since its launch in 1999, WagonR has constantly evolved and risen to the pulse of the changing customer preferences with class-leading features, design and performance. Delighted to share that WagonR has the highest repeat purchase percentage in the Maruti Suzuki portfolio. Over 1 in 4 WagonR customers replace it with a new WagonR.

Over the years, WagonR has become the choice of over 2.7 million families. The New WagonR is geared up to take that legacy forward with its robust and energetic performance, dual-tone exterior, enhanced interiors, 12+ safety features, convenient features and higher fuel efficiency. We are confident that the New WagonR will exceed consumer expectations and continue to be the preferred choice of many more Indian families.”