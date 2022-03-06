2022 Maruti WagonR Top Variant Red Black Dual Tone – Walkaround

2022 Maruti WagonR facelift comes with some small yet important updates over the older model

Maruti recently launched a facelifted iteration of WagonR a couple of weeks ago which comes with subtle yet noticeable updates. The tall-boy hatch has always been a strong seller for the Indo-Japanese carmaker ever since it made its debut earlier this century. WagonR got a generation upgrade back in 2019.

With the latest revision, WagonR gets some nifty updates which makes a more desirable small hatch. A walkaround video of updated WagonR has been shared by YouTube channel ‘sansCARi sumit’, explaining changes featured in the new model in comparison to outgoing iteration.

2022 Maruti WagonR- Exterior Updates

The variant shown is top-spec ZXi Plus trim of WagonR which is available with dual-tone paint schemes. It is wrapped in a new Gallant Red shade with a black roof. The other dual-tone colour scheme on offer is Magma Grey shade with a black roof. This variant also comes with new 14-inch alloy wheels that are finished in dark gunmetal grey.

Upfront, the grille gets a new chrome trim extending out on both sides of Suzuki logo. ORVMs now come with a piano black finish which gives a premium appeal. In addition to a wiper, rear windscreen also comes with a defogger and a washer. Other than this, new WagonR is aesthetically the same as its predecessor.

Interior & Feature Updates

Inside the cabin, layout remains same but there are a few useful additions to the features list. For starters, it gets an updated 7-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system which now comes with cloud-based services offering connected car features in top-spec trim. It gets same part-digital and part-analogue instrument console as new-gen Celerio.

The co-driver seat now benefits from an undertray for extra storage while ORVMs are electrically retractable. WagaonR automatic variant shown in the video also gets hill-start and hill-hold assists as additional features. New WagonR also comes with dual-front airbags as standard due to updated safety norms.

Powertrain Updates

Changes have been made under the bonnet. While 2022 WagonR comes with two petrol engine options with same displacements as before, their internals is now different. The tallboy hatch is now offered with 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine options that are now equipped with Dual Jet, Dual VVT (variable valve timing), cooled EGR (exhaust gas recirculation) and ISS (idle start-stop) tech.

These updates help Maruti conform to the latest CAFE 2 norms and improve fuel efficiency. Petrol 1.0-litre unit kicks out 66 bhp and 89 Nm of peak torque whereas 1.2-litre unit produces 89 horses and 113 NM of torque. Both engine options are paired with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. The 1.0-litre engine is also offered in a CNG guise which generates a slightly lower output of 56 bhp.