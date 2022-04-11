2022 Maruti XL6 Teased For The First Time – Dual Tone Colour?

Cosmetic changes, some new features and new K15C 1.5-litre petrol motor are among the key updates for Ertiga, XL6 facelifts

India’s best selling MPV, Ertiga will be getting its facelift later this month. Its premier sibling XL6 facelift will be launched subsequently. Updated Ertiga and XL6 will have better competencies against new rivals such as Kia Carens. The latter has received an overwhelming response, with 50k bookings recorded within 25 days of launch.

Maruti has already teased the new Ertiga, and even started accepting official bookings. Now, via their Nexa social media handles, Maruti has teased the upcoming XL6. Bookings of the 2022 XL6 facelift are likely to open officially this week. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Snehal Praveen and Vaibhav Pandey for sharing the update.

Ertiga, XL6 facelift key updates

One of the key updates for Ertiga and XL6 facelifts will be the new 1.5-litre K15C dualjet petrol motor. Existing models are powered by the K15B 1.5 litre petrol motor. The new engine will generate 10 ps more power, as compared to 105 ps of existing 1.5-litre petrol motor. The new engine is also likely to have improved fuel efficiency.

Ertiga/XL6 facelift new engine will have transmission options of 5-speed manual and a new 6-speed torque converter automatic. These powertrain options will later be introduced with upcoming new-gen Brezza as well. It is expected to be launched by mid-2022. Take a look at the new XL6 teaser below, in which it seems to be wearing a dual tone colour. Current XL6 lineup does not have a dual tone colour option.

A new way to indulge is coming. #NexaExperience pic.twitter.com/TWBJZXVeuA — Nexa Experience (@NexaExperience) April 10, 2022

In international markets, the new K15C engine was introduced first with the Vitara compact SUV. It comes as part of a hybrid setup, paired with an electric motor that makes 33 hp. In India, however, the K15C motor will not be offered in hybrid format. Instead, it will have the standard mild-hybrid system already available here. It comprises auto start/stop and integrated starter generator.

Ertiga, XL6 facelift features

Exterior changes to Ertiga and XL6 facelift include updated front grille and reprofiled front and rear bumper. XL6 will pack in some additional updates such as larger alloy wheels. This will ensure a more dominating road presence for the MPV. Something similar is already offered with the new Suzuki XL7 in the Indonesian market. It is likely that some new colour options may also be introduced.

On the inside, Ertiga and XL6 facelifts will get an updated dashboard. Upholstery is also expected to be new. Other key features will include wooden finish on the dash, chrome accents and flat bottom leather wrapped steering wheel.

The MPVs can also pack in a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360° surround view camera and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Some new connectivity features could be added via Suzuki Connect platform.

Safety kit could be another area that can be improved with the Ertiga and XL6 facelift. For example, 6-airbags could be introduced, something that is offered as standard with Carens. Other safety features will include ABS with EBD, engine immobilizer, electronic stability program with hill hold, reverse parking camera and sensors and high speed alert system.

With the updates, Ertiga and XL6 facelifts will witness a marginal increase in price. Bookings for Ertiga facelift have already commenced for a token amount of Rs 11k. It can be made online or at any of the authorized Maruti dealerships.