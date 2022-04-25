2022 Maruti XL6 Zeta Vs Alpha Variants Compared Side By Side

The new XL6 facelift new gets larger 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels as against previously seen 15-inch units

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has just launched the new 2022 XL6 in India. This is its first mid-cycle overhaul and the MPV receives several cosmetic and feature updates along with a brand new drivetrain. Bookings have opened at a down payment of Rs 11,000 official via the company’s Nexa website or at authorized Nexa dealerships.

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6, sold via the company’s NEXA dealerships, is being offered in three variants of Zeta, Alpha and Alpha+. It is now priced at Rs 11.29 lakh and goes up to Rs 14.55 lakh – ex-showroom. Maruti is also offering XL6 via subscription option, starting from Rs 25,499 per month.

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta

Maruti Suzuki XL6 range– Zeta, Alpha and Alpha+ each get distinct features in terms of comfort, infotainment and safety. New XL6 Zeta, priced from Rs 11.29 lakh-12.79 lakh – ex-sh, sports LED headlight and taillight along with daytime running lamps. It also gets wing mirrors with integrated turn indicators, electrically adjustable and folding wing mirrors and extensive body cladding. Front and rear faux skid plates and Rear defogger and wash/wipe are also a part of its exterior updates while it rides on 16 inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

The cabin sports an all-black colour scheme. It gets a height adjustable driver seat, steering with tilt and telescopic adjustment, captain seats in the second row with slide and recline function, 50:50 split seats in the third row and front and rear arm rests with height adjustable head rests. Take a look at the detailed comparison of XL6 Alpha with XL6 Zeta, in the video below by Ujjwal Saxena.

Features go on to include keyless entry, push button start, automatic climate control and all power windows. Power sockets are seen in all three rows, twin cup holders on the central console and day/night inside rear view mirror. Where infotainment is concerned, the XL6 Zeta trim gets a 7 inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support and four speakers and two tweeters.

Safety is via cruise control, 4 airbags, electronic stability program, hill start assist and rear parking sensors along with ABS and EBD. Speed alert, speed sensitive door lock, height adjustment for front seat belt, ISOFIX child seat mounts and steering mounted controls are also among its safety equipment.

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Alpha and Alpha+

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Alpha, priced from Rs 12.29 lakh-13.79 lakh – ex-sh, gets all the equipment seen on the base Zeta trim along with gloss finished B and C pillars, UV cut windows and windshield, automatic headlamps and a 360 degree parking camera. Its features go on to include leatherette seats and steering wheel cover while infotainment is via a 7 inch SmartPro system with on-board voice assistant.

Maruti XL6 Alpha+ is being offered in a price range from Rs 12.89 lakh-14.39 lakh – ex-sh. It is seen with extensive use of chrome across its exteriors for a more premium stance, a roof mounted spoiler, ventilated seating and tyre pressure monitoring system. Maruti XL6 Alpha+ (Dual Tone) DT, which ranges from Rs 13.05-14.55 lakh – ex-sh, sees three dual tone colour schemes of Splendid Silver and Black, Opulent red and black and Brave Khaki and black with gloss black wing mirrors. The other variants are offered in six paint schemes of Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Brave Khaki, Opulent Red and Celestial Blue.

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 – Engine and Transmission

The new Maruti Suzuki XL6 comes in with a new engine lineup. It now gets a 1.5 liter DualJet engine which boasts of the company’s smart-hybrid system and start – stop technology. This engine is capable of 103 hp power and 136.8 Nm torque and gets mated to a 5 speed manual gearbox and 6 speed torque converter automatic with paddle shifters. Maruti Suzuki claims fuel efficiency of 20.97km/l for its manual version and at 20.27kmp/l for automated variants.

In recent months, Maruti XL6 had been featuring lower down on the sales lists. In March 2022, sales of the XL6 stood at just 2,000 units relating to a 34.68 percent YoY de-growth. With launch of new version, sales are expected to increase. 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 continues to take on Mahindra Marazzo and recently launched Kia Carens.