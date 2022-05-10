2022 Mercedes Benz C Class Launch Price Rs 55 L – Rs 61 L

All variants of the new Mercedes Benz C-Class come with a 48V mild-hybrid technology for improved performance and additional boost

Mercedes Benz has officially launched the new-gen model of C-Class in India. In its fifth generation now, the new C-Class made its global debut last year and is already on sale in several international markets.

Local assembly of fifth-gen C-Class has already started at Mercedes india plant in Chakan near Pune, Maharashtra. Bookings for the luxury sedan are already open. The India-spec C-Class is offered in three variants namely C200, C220d and C300d. Prices are Rs 55 lakhs, Rs 56 lakhs and Rs 61 lakhs, ex-sh.

2022 Mercedes Benz C-Class: Exterior Design, Dimensions

C200 and C220d will be offered in the ‘Avantgarde’ trim only while C300d will be offered in the ‘AMG Line’ grade only. As expected, the latter flaunts noticeable sporty exterior highlights over the former. Speaking of design, the new C-Class takes serious inspiration from the flagship sedan in the Mercedes range. In fact, it looks like a downsized version of the new-gen S-Class.

Upfront, the new C-Class gets a revised front face featuring sleeking LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, a redesigned grille and an aggressive bumper with faux air vents. Side profile remains clean and understated with a sloping roofline, chrome embellishments on window sills and black B pillars. The luxury saloon gets the option of rolling on either 17-inch or 18-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Rear profile of the new-gen C-Class looks more expressive thanks to twin exhaust tips also dipped in chrome. It also gets new split wraparound LED headlights. Mercedes will be offering multiple exterior paint schemes for the new C-Class including Obsidian Black, Manufaktur Opalite White, Cavansite Blue, High-tech Silver, Salatine Gray and Mojave Silver.

In terms of dimensions, the new C-Class has visibly grown in size when compared to the outgoing model. Its overall length has increased by 65mm while it is 10mm wider and offers 7mm more ground clearance than the previous-gen model. Moreover, wheelbase has been lengthened by 25mm which has contributed to creating more space for rear seats.

Interiors & Features on offer

Stepping inside the cabin, inspiration from the S-Class is clearly visible with a familiar dashboard layout dominated by a vertically oriented 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system at centre and a floating digital instrument cluster. The dashboard seamlessly integrates into the centre console. Further, the new C-Class will be available with three interior colour schemes namely Macchiato beige, Sienna Brown and Black.

Being a Mercedes Benz, the new C-Class is not short of tech and offers all the bells and whistles to make it a luxurious cabin experience. The infotainment system is embedded with the latest MBUX system replete with connected car tech and voice assistant. Other feature highlights include a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging and a premium Burmester sound system.

Powertrain Options

Coming to powertrain, the fifth-gen C-Class in India will be powered by three engine options- one each for every variant. While C200 is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor, C220d and C300d are propelled by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel unit with different outputs. All engine options are paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission as standard.

C200 C220d C300d Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 2-litre diesel 2-litre diesel Power 201 BHP @ 5,800-6,100 rpm 197 BHP @ 3,600 rpm 261 BHP @ 4,200 rpm Torque 300 Nm @ 1800-4000 rpm 440 Nm @ 1,800-2,800 rpm 550 Nm @ 1,800-2,200 rpm Mild hybrid boost Upto 20 bhp or 200Nm Upto 20 bhp or 200Nm Upto 20 bhp or 200Nm Claimed fuel efficiency 16.9kmpl 23kmpl 20.37kmpl

All variants of the new C-Class are also equipped with a 48V mild-hybrid tech as standard which features an integrated starter motor for improved fuel economy. It will compete against other luxury saloons like Audi A4, Volvo S60 and BMW 3-Series.