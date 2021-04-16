2022 Mercedes Benz EQS Electric Debuts With 770 Kms Range

The EQS has one of the best aerodynamics with the lowest drag coefficient in its segment of 0.20

With demand shifting to non-fossil fuel energy sources gaining momentum in the last few years, the German carmaker has a string of new electric cars ready for launch within its dedicated EV sub-brand ‘EQ’. However, the marque isn’t going to compromise on a few things that have earned it the brand image the company enjoys today, one of them being luxury.

S-Class stands at the top-end of Mercedes Benz’s global lineup and is the epitome of luxury on wheels. The carmaker has now taken the covers off the fully electric version of the luxury sedan called EQS. The electric sedan will be offered in two variants- 450+ and 580 4Matic and is expected to go on sale by the end of this year.

Exterior Styling

EQS is based on the Vision EQS concept that made its maiden appearance in 2019, however, sports a few differences in its actual production form. Its appearance is commanded by Mercedes’ “one-bow roofline” design philosophy that essentially forms a projectile roofline.

The roof arches back to a heavily angled liftback-style tailgate giving the sedan a sportier appeal than its fossil-fueled sibling. At front end, it gets a black faux grille panel flanked by angular headlights on both sides with a “three-dimensional star pattern”.

The headlight clusters are themselves joined by a horizontal light bar. The electric sedan’s body is made of aluminium making it very light for its size and wrapped by a two-tone colour scheme with a contrasting upper half.

It features a fixed clamshell bonnet that doubles up as front wheel arches. The doors are frameless as expected from this range of cars and feature the same flush door handles as its IC engine-powered counterpart.

The electric S-class is built on the brand’s new dedicated EVA (Electric Vehicle Architecture) platform that will also underpin the upcoming EQE. At a length measuring 5265mm, it is closer to the long wheelbase version of S-Class rather than the standard S-Class. Other dimensions read as 1,926mm wide in width and1,512mm tall while the wheelbase measures a staggering 3,210mm. Despite the enormous size, Mercedes claims a very low drag coefficient of only 0.20.

Powertrains specs & Performance

The 450+ trim comes powered by a single rear-wheel biased motor while the 580 4Matic trim comes with a dual motor setup providing all-wheel-drive functionality. The former returns an output of 329 bhp and 458 Nm of peak torque and is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in just 6.2 seconds. The latter receives a combined output of 516 bhp and 856 Nm of peak torque while 0-100 kmph acceleration time reduces to a meagre 4.3 seconds.

However, top speed on both variants have been capped at 210 kmph which results in a more than an impressive driving range of 770km on a single charge as per WLTP cycle. The motors are fed by a 107.8kWh battery pack but Mercedes says it will also offer a smaller 90 kWh battery at the time of launch. The company has also revealed that a more powerful 715 bhp AMG version of the sedan based in the same twin-motor setup as 580 4Matic is in making.

Interior & Features on offer

Step inside the cabin and one would feel that he/she has time travelled to future. The biggest highlight (literally) is the new digital Hyperscreen dashboard which contains three screens, eight CPUs, 24GB of RAM and the latest MBUX software. The cabin is a proper definition of opulence and comes with all bells and whistles one receives in a modern-day car and much more.

Some feature highlights include a Burmester surround sound system comprising 15 speakers, a rear-wheel steering system, OTA software updates, a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control to name only a few. Safety kit on offer features driver-assist technologies such as lane-keeping assist, steering assist, adaptive cruise control, etc.

EQS is slated for an international launch in the US towards the end of 2021 at an expected price of USD 100,000 that translates to approx INR 75 lakh. Indian market is also likely to see EQS on the roads at some stage next year maybe. In India, it will be sold as a CBU.