2022 Mercedes C Class First Unit Rolls Out Of India Plant

After making its international debut last year, the new gen C Class is now getting ready for India launch on 10th May

Mercedes-Benz C-Class has long been one of the bestselling models in the company lineup. The fourth gen model has been around since 2014. 5th Gen C Class was launched in 2021 and now it is getting ready for India launch. It comes with a host of exterior and interior updates. The new C-Class has also grown in dimensions.

The new gen Mercedes C Class now stands 65mm longer, 10mm wider and wheelbase has been increased by 25mm to 2,865mm as compared to its earlier counterpart. This increase has resulted in added cabin space with elbow room extended by 25mm in the front and 15mm at the rear. Headroom has been boosted by 13mm and knee room by 35mm. Boot space also grows by 30 liters.

2022 Mercedes C Class India Production

Mercedes Benz India today announced the start of production of the new C Class sedan. The first unit has rolled out the company plant in Chakan near Pune. Scheduled to be launched on 10th May, the C-Class , fondly called the ‘Baby S’, will be available in 3 variants – C 200, C200d and top-end C300d.

Mercedes C Class is one of the top selling luxury cars in India. Since its launch in 2001, Mercedes has sold over 37,000 units till date. The new C Class is its most advanced version till date. It raises the bar in its segment in terms of major advancement in design, comfort and technology.

Design updates are in line with the other recently updated A-Class and E-Class with a new front grille design, updated bonnet and revised light clusters. The new C-Class gets shorter overhangs at the front and rear and crease lines on the sides have been kept to the minimum.

S Class Inspired

Interior design is more in-line with those seen on the new S-Class. It sports a large central touchscreen in 10.25 inch or 11.9 inch configurations with the latest MBUX infotainment system. The screen is angled towards the driver for better visibility. It also gets an LCD digital instrument display in 10.25 inch or 12.3 inch format, floating above the dashboard.

Internationally, Mercedes Benz has offered a choice in terms of navigation, assistance and service operating modes. Ambient lighting is also a part of the options offered on the new C-Class with optic fiber technology, and infotainment features can be accessed via steering wheel mounted touch pads.

New C-Class Powertrain Options

Major changes to the new C-Class are in terms of its engine lineup. In the international market, it is offered in multiple petrol and diesel engine options. Each of these engines are offered with a 48V belt-integrated starter generator (BISG) as standard. As mentioned earlier, India will only get 3 variants – C 200, C200d and top-end C300d.

In Europe, the base Mercedes C180 is powered by a 1.5 liter engine making 170 hp and 263 Nm torque. This engine allows for acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 8.6 seconds and a top speed of 232 km/h. The C200 variant also receives a 1.5 liter engine with power and torque figures at 204 hp and 300 Nm respectively. Acceleration from 0-100 km/h is faster by 1.5 seconds and top speed is at 246 km/h. Mercedes Benz C-Class C300 gets its power via a 2.0 liter petrol engine offering 259 hp power and 400 Nm torque. Acceleration upto 100 km/h is achieved in 6.0 seconds.

Three diesel engines also power the new C-Class C200d, C220d and C300d variants. The C200d gets a 2.0 liter unit making 200 hp power and 400 Nm torque going up to 265 hp and 550 Nm on the C300d. Acceleration and top speed stand at 7.3 seconds and 5.7 seconds and at 245 km/h and 250 km/h respectively. Transmissions as seen on the C200, C300 and C220d include Mercedes’ 4Matic four wheel drive system while a 9 speed automatic gearbox is offered as standard.

The new 2022 C-Class will also be offered with a plug in hybrid system on the C300e. This 128hp permanent synchronous electric motor and a 201 hp petrol engine along with a 25.4 kWh battery pack is mounted on the boot floor, producing a combined power output of 307hp and 550 Nm torque. Mechanics also include air suspension offered as standard for the plug in hybrids while the new C-Class also gets optional rear wheel steering.