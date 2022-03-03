2022 Mercedes Maybach S-Class India Launch Price Rs 250 Lakh

The 180mm longer wheelbase in Maybach S-Class in comparison to the standard Mercedes Benz S-Class is compensated by larger rear doors

When it comes to luxury on wheels very few brands can match the feel of a Maybach from Mercedes Benz. The luxury sedan made its global debut in November 2020. Today, the German marque has launched the ultra-luxurious Maybach S-Class limousine in India at a price of 250 lakh (Rs 2.5 crore) for the S 580 variant and Rs 320 lakh (Rs 3.2 crore) for the S 680 variant. All prices are ex-sh.

It is the second model from the Maybach line of super luxury vehicles to be launched in India after Maybach GLS which was launched in June 2021. Maybach S-Class is based on the current generation V223 S-Class. However, this iteration of the flagship limousine offers a 180mm longer wheelbase than the long-wheelbase version of the standard S-Class.

Maybach S-Class: More luxurious than S-Class

This means that while the cabin is definitely plusher than the standard S-Class, it will also be more spacious. It will be made available in two trims- S 580 and S 680, the former will be a locally assembled version of the saloon whereas the latter will be a fully imported model brought via the CBU route. Both are sold out for the year 2022.

The S 580 will be locally assembled through CKD (completely knocked down) kits at the Mercedes Benz plant in Chakan near Pune in Maharashtra. Maybach S-Class receives significant styling updates over the regular S-Class which lends it an unmistakable identity. For instance, it flaunts a signature Maybach-style radiator grille with vertical pinstripes, front bumper, window trim and alloy wheels completely drenched in chrome.

2022 Mercedes Maybach S-Class – Exterior Design

Further, amplifying its Maybach identity are mesh-type air intakes, chrome-plated spoke alloy wheels and a distinctive hood with a chrome flap and the three-star insignia. The saloon also receives a fixed quarter light in the C-pillar with an exclusive Maybach brand logo on it. The other significant highlights are its flashy paint schemes, especially the dual-tone with a hand-painted dividing line.

Step inside and the cabin screams opulence from every corner. While cabin of the standard S-Class is already luxurious, its Maybach sibling takes it to a whole other level. It features two individual first-class style seats in the back with all bells and whistles. These include a rear entertainment system with two 11.6-inch touchscreen displays, climate-controlled seats with ten different massage programmes and lots more.

Interiors & Features on offer

Since it is a car meant to be chauffeur-driven, it comes with an exclusive chauffeur package that folds the front seats by an extra 23 degrees for increased rear legroom while the executive rear seats can be reclined by a further 43 degrees. Other notable gizmos on offer include a central 12.3-inch OLED touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.8-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10-litre refrigerator, a panoramic sunroof, etc.

Powertrain Options

Maybach S-Class will be powered by two different engine options. Powering S 580 will be 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8. This powertrain delivers an output of 503 hp and 700 Nm of peak torque. It has a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 4.8 seconds and a top speed of 250 kmph.

On the other hand, S 680 will be powered by a larger 6.0-litre V12 that dishes out a massive output of 612 hp and 900 Nm of peak torque. It does 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph. Both powertrain options come mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission as standard. Driving dynamics are aided by the presence of air damping suspension which makes the ride even plusher.