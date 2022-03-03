HomeCar News2022 Mercedes Maybach S-Class India Launch Price Rs 250 Lakh

2022 Mercedes Maybach S-Class India Launch Price Rs 250 Lakh

Arun Prakash
2022 Mercedes Maybach S Class
2022 Mercedes Maybach S Class

The 180mm longer wheelbase in Maybach S-Class in comparison to the standard Mercedes Benz S-Class is compensated by larger rear doors

When it comes to luxury on wheels very few brands can match the feel of a Maybach from Mercedes Benz. The luxury sedan made its global debut in November 2020. Today, the German marque has launched the ultra-luxurious Maybach S-Class limousine in India at a price of 250 lakh (Rs 2.5 crore) for the S 580 variant and Rs 320 lakh (Rs 3.2 crore) for the S 680 variant. All prices are ex-sh.

It is the second model from the Maybach line of super luxury vehicles to be launched in India after Maybach GLS which was launched in June 2021. Maybach S-Class is based on the current generation V223 S-Class. However, this iteration of the flagship limousine offers a 180mm longer wheelbase than the long-wheelbase version of the standard S-Class.

Maybach S-Class: More luxurious than S-Class

This means that while the cabin is definitely plusher than the standard S-Class, it will also be more spacious. It will be made available in two trims- S 580 and S 680, the former will be a locally assembled version of the saloon whereas the latter will be a fully imported model brought via the CBU route. Both are sold out for the year 2022.

The S 580 will be locally assembled through CKD (completely knocked down) kits at the Mercedes Benz plant in Chakan near Pune in Maharashtra. Maybach S-Class receives significant styling updates over the regular S-Class which lends it an unmistakable identity. For instance, it flaunts a signature Maybach-style radiator grille with vertical pinstripes, front bumper, window trim and alloy wheels completely drenched in chrome.

2022 Mercedes Maybach S Class
2022 Mercedes Maybach S Class

2022 Mercedes Maybach S-Class – Exterior Design

Further, amplifying its Maybach identity are mesh-type air intakes, chrome-plated spoke alloy wheels and a distinctive hood with a chrome flap and the three-star insignia. The saloon also receives a fixed quarter light in the C-pillar with an exclusive Maybach brand logo on it. The other significant highlights are its flashy paint schemes, especially the dual-tone with a hand-painted dividing line.

Step inside and the cabin screams opulence from every corner. While cabin of the standard S-Class is already luxurious, its Maybach sibling takes it to a whole other level. It features two individual first-class style seats in the back with all bells and whistles. These include a rear entertainment system with two 11.6-inch touchscreen displays, climate-controlled seats with ten different massage programmes and lots more.

Interiors & Features on offer

Since it is a car meant to be chauffeur-driven, it comes with an exclusive chauffeur package that folds the front seats by an extra 23 degrees for increased rear legroom while the executive rear seats can be reclined by a further 43 degrees. Other notable gizmos on offer include a central 12.3-inch OLED touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.8-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10-litre refrigerator, a panoramic sunroof, etc.

2022 Mercedes Maybach S-Class India Specs
2022 Mercedes Maybach S-Class India Specs

Powertrain Options

Maybach S-Class will be powered by two different engine options. Powering S 580 will be 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8. This powertrain delivers an output of 503 hp and 700 Nm of peak torque. It has a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 4.8 seconds and a top speed of 250 kmph.

On the other hand, S 680 will be powered by a larger 6.0-litre V12 that dishes out a massive output of 612 hp and 900 Nm of peak torque. It does 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph. Both powertrain options come mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission as standard. Driving dynamics are aided by the presence of air damping suspension which makes the ride even plusher.

Rushlane Google news

ABOUT US

Started in 2008, RushLane is India's leading auto news website. Updated daily with news on cars, bikes, motorcycles, scooters, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, domestic sales and exports report, scoops, exclusive spy shots, as well as detailed reviews by experts. RushLane Facebook Groups - CrashLane, SpyLane, InfoLane, MemeLane, SnagLane. Join Whatsapp Group, Telegram Channel to get news / updates in your phone.