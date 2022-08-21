2022 MG Hector Next Gen SUV Render In New Colours – XUV700 Rival

MG wants to recreate Hector’s initial magic and demand with the upcoming Hector with new and improved features

Some manufacturers like Chevrolet, Fiat and recently Ford quit India as they could not sustain. There are a few companies that have been instant hits as soon as they launched in India. We have Kia and MG Motor. We also have Citroen which has similar goals with their latest launch C3.

MG’s Hector had been an instant hit too, outselling Harrier. But as Harrier gained more features and a powerful engine, Hector’s sales have been on a decline. MG India’s strategy has always been to offer a lot of features than the competition. But with the feature-loaded XUV700 as a rival, things are not working in Hector’s favour.

Next Gen Hector Render

Pratyush Rout has created a render of Next Gen Hector. This is based on the teaser that MG India released recently. Digital renderings shown in this post are not commissioned by MG India. They are based on teasers and the artist’s imagination.

MG Hector is a rebranded Baojun 530 manufactured by Chinese State-owned SAIC-Wuling. But apart from MG Hector and Baojun 530, it is also sold as Chevrolet Captiva and Wuling Almaz. But none of these get a “Next Gen” treatment that India-spec Hector is getting.

So, India might be the first to get these updates and will slowly be lapped up by the others soon. We say this because MG Next Gen Hector is getting a new portrait-style 14” touchscreen like Mercedes-Benz models and Tesla Model-S. Not just that. It also gets vertical AC vents instead of horizontal, dashboard is shorter than outgoing Hector, a squared engine-start button is found instead of a round button on outgoing model. Lastly, it also has a yacht-style gear lever inspired by Audi’s.

There is a huge possibility that MG will launch Next Gen Hector with seven seats and feature-rich cabin alongside the old one with just 5 seats. This way Next Gen Hector will sit above current gen Hector and get all the feature additions. While current gen Hector will be sold as is.

Feature Additions

Apart from the interior changes mentioned above, Next Gen Hector will receive a lot of features. For starters, it gets a new larger and up-market diamond studded grille, sleeker LED DRLs and a lot more elements that will give it an upmarket look. Headlight units are a lot more substantial than before and get LED fog lamps too. While side-profile will be largely carried over with new alloy wheels.

At the rear, it will get a new LED taillight unit that is wider than before. Main feature additions will come in the form of ADAS systems that rival XUV700 offers. MG already offers ADAS systems on Gloster SUV and Astor compact SUV. Next Gen Hector is also likely to get a new Savvy top-spec variant which will incorporate all the said features.

Savvy trim is offered on Gloster and Astor with ADAS and more, while Hector tops out at Sharp trim. Next Gen Hector prices are likely to be around Rs. 1 to 1.5 lakh more than current gen Hector variant-wise. We can expect 2022 Hector to launch around the festive season.