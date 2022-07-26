2022 MG Hector Teased Before Launch – Gets 14 Inch Touchscreen

2022 MG Hector SUV is expected to regain its traction in the D1 SUV segment which it used to dominate before

MG is one of those brands that has managed to quickly establish itself in India. Thanks to a solid product line-up like Hector, Gloster, Astor and ZS EV. Hector was their first launch, which took place in 2019. It got updated in 2021. And now, MG is getting ready to launch the new gen Hector in India.

There was a time when Hector was the best-selling SUV in the mid-size SUV segment. But that is no longer the case. With the arrival of the Mahindra XUV700, Hector has lost the No 1 title. Even Tata Safari and Harrier have managed to overtake MG Hector twins. With the help of new gen Hector, MG hopes to regain some lost market share.

2022 MG Hector Teased – 14 Inch Touchscreen

We have seen multiple spy shots of camouflaged Hector testing on Indian roads. On the design front, we expect MG to change the front fascia including grille, headlights and the tail section with new LED tail-lights.

On the inside, we expect MG to spruce things up with slightly more premium interiors with a slight redesign. The infotainment screen might get larger with minimal bezels and slightly better graphics on the software front. First look of the inside has now been revealed. It is the largest in segment 14 inch touchscreen infotainment system. Gear lever is also new. Dashboard is all black, and is seen with new design.

Other main changes are expected on the features list. MG has invested in development of driver aids like emergency braking systems, radar-based adaptive cruise control, parking assist with blind-spot detection, lane keep assist, lane departure warning and more. We have seen these features in action on the company’s flagship Gloster SUV as well as in the Astor. So, it is high time that Hector gets these level-2 ADAS systems too.

2022 MG Hector New Gen Specs

Mechanically, 2022 MG Hector new gen will remain identical to the current model. It will get two engine options. A 1.5L 4-cylinder petrol engine making 140bhp and 250 Nm is mated to either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT. This engine also gets a mild hybrid option on the higher variants which adds brake regeneration and a start/stop feature. The other engine is a 2.0L turbo-diesel engine sourced from Stellantis (Parent to Fiat-Chrysler) that also does duties on its rivals like Harrier, Safari, Compass and Meridian.

The diesel engine makes 168 bhp and 350 Nm and is mated to only a 6-speed manual transmission. This is a sore point to MG as most competitors offer an automatic option with a diesel powertrain. With the MG Hector 2022, we can also expect a diesel automatic option for the first time. Petrol powertrain will get either manual or a CVT.

Current MG Hector To Continue

MG will incorporate some or all of their ADAS features into the new gen Hector. It is likely to be called the Savvy variant. Hector’s current top-spec variant is Sharp. Current Hector and its variants will continue as is, post the launch of new Hector. We expect the new Hector to be priced about Rs 1.5 lakh higher than the top Hector currently on sale.

2022 MG Hector new SUV will be launched around the festive season. When launched, it will compete in the D1 SUV segment with segment leader Mahindra XUV700 and others like Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, Jeep Compass, and the newly-launched Mahindra Scorpio-N.