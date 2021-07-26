2022 MG One SUV Partially Revealed – Debut Later This Month

MG Motor’s next big-ticket launch in India is expected to be an IC engine version of ZS EV tentatively titled Astor

MG Motor has partially unveiled its upcoming crossover SUV named MG One ahead of its global debut in China. The world premiere of the car will take place on July 30 but ahead of its debut, the company has released a few teaser images of the SUV. The images partially reveal its exterior styling showcasing the brand’s latest design and tech prowess.

The upcoming SUV is based on the brand’s new SIGMA architecture, an all-in-one modular designed platform. At the centre of this platform, MG has incorporated the crossover with powerful chip technology. Other class-leading properties of this platform include advanced electric architecture, an active digital ecosystem and hard-core software technology.

2022 MG One – Exterior Design

Through the partially revealing images of the SUV released by the company, it can be inferred that MG One follows an aggressive and sporty design philosophy. It is clearly evident that One has a European influence on its exterior styling which corresponds to the carmaker’s British heritage. The crossover gets a premium sporty touch with a back-seated posture.

The Coupe-like sloping roofline along with a highly resilient shoulder line referred to as a signature leopard jump goes well with the car’s overall proportions. The wide and lower proportions of the crossover ensure a practical and spacious cab inside while giving the whole car a modern and sporty look. The prototype shown in the images is wearing a dual-tone paint scheme with orange and black colours.

Upfront, the SUV features a wide blacked-out grille which is uniquely shaped and very different from current lot of MG models. The grille is flanked by angular headlamps with LED inserts on both sides. At rear, MG One gets a pair of wraparound LED taillights and a high-mounted stop lamp. The dual-tone rear bumper also gets faux exhaust vents on both sides.

Other distinct highlights include aggressive creases on the bonnet and side profile, blacked-out pillars and ORVMs, aggressive bumpers at both ends, contrasting roof rails and petal-shaped five-spoke alloy wheels. As per previous reports, in terms of dimensions, MG One should measure 4,579mm long, 1,866mm wide and 1,609mm tall. It will reportedly offer a wheelbase of 2,670mm.

Engine & Transmission Options

MG One is expected to be powered by the same 1.5-litre turbo 4-cylinder petrol engine offered in Hector. In this case, it is likely to pump out around 180 bhp 250-260 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties could be handled by either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. Since it is based on an advanced electric architecture, a fully electric or hybrid powertrain based on the same concept could also be introduced at a later stage.

MG Astor India Launch

The British-owned Chinese automaker is currently working on developing ZS petrol-based MG Astor which is slated to be launched in India later this year. Testing of the upcoming crossover has been actively carried out for over a year and prototypes have been spotted on multiple occasions. Upon its launch, it will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Skoda Kushaq.