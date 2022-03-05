2022 MG ZS Electric SUV Exclusive Variant Features Leak

MG Motor will be launching a new ZS EV in India with a more powerful 51kWh battery pack and a few more features

MG Motor will soon be updating its sole electric vehicle offering in India- ZS EV, with a host of new features, redesigned exterior and updated powertrain setup. Facelifted ZS EV will be launched in India on 7 March 2022. Bookings for the updated electric crossover have already begun at a token amount of Rs 50,000, while deliveries are expected to commence later this month.

2022 MG ZS Electric SUV – Features

Like its petrol-powered sibling- Astor, the new ZS EV is built on MG’s Car-as-a-Platform (CAAP) vision. The latest iteration of ZS EV will only be offered in Exclusive variant. Full features list has now leaked.

Similar to Astor, the ZS EV was also expected to get ADAS features like lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, autonomous braking etc. But as per the leaked info, there seems to be no ADAS features on board the ZS EV 2022.

It gets LED headlights and DRLs, 17 inch new alloys, roof rails, rear spoiler, 7 inch LCD cluster, leather wrapped steering wheel, PVC + PU seat, 6 airbags, 360 degree camera, TPMS, blind spot detection, pedestrian warning, front and rear seat belt reminder, etc.

2022 ZS EV also gets a new EcoTree Challenge feature on the MG i-Smart EV 2.0 connected car system. This functionality allows the owner to track his / her CO2 emissions and compare them with other owners. Other than this, the updated i-Smart technology comes with over 75 connected car features.

In addition, the updated system will offer an advanced VR system that offers over 100 commands (including over 35 Hinglish commands) to control various functionalities of the car. Other features on offer include a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, a navigation system and more.

Updated Powertrain Specs

The outgoing ZS EV is equipped with a 44.7 kWh HT (Hi-tech) battery pack which is paired to a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor. This powertrain kicks out an output of 143 bhp and 353 Nm of peak torque. The automaker claims a 0-100 kmph time of 8.5 seconds. MG will likely replace the 44.5 kWh battery pack with a 51 kWh which will return the same output.

However, after the latest update, the new ZS EV is expected to offer a range of almost 500km on a single charge as opposed to 419km offered on the previous iteration. The electric SUV will continue to be offered in FWD configuration and a single-speed automatic gearbox. There are multiple drive modes that alter its power delivery. The range is also increased by a small margin through three-level regenerative braking.

Expected Price, Trims

The upcoming ZS EV will be offered in a single fully-loaded Exclusive trim only which is expected to command a premium over the outgoing model. For reference, the current top-spec variant of the electric crossover is priced at Rs 25.18 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to rival Hyundai Kona upon its launch in India. MG India has plans to launch another electric SUV in the Rs 10-15 lakh price range – to rival Tata Nexon EV.

