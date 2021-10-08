2022 MG ZS EV (Astor Electric) Debuts With Drive Range Of 439 Kms

MG updated the battery pack of the India-spec ZS EV a few months back which offers a claimed ARAI range of 419 kms on a single charge

MG is looking to expand its presence across European markets as it has unveiled the new ZS EV facelift. For 2022, the electric crossover has received a mild makeover that involves subtle cosmetic updates but more importantly gets an upgraded battery pack. It is expected to hit showrooms in the UK by November this year. ZS is an all electric version of the soon to be launched Astor in India.

Other than the styling tweaks and electrical upgrades, the updated ZS EV gets a new range-topping variant called Long Range. To start with its design, the electric SUV gets subtle variations in design although the overall silhouette has been retained from the current model.

2022 MG ZS EV (Astor Electric) – Styling And Features

Upfront, the facelifted ZS EV ditches a chrome-surround grille in favour of a faux sealed-off grille which marks a clear distinction between itself and its IC engine-powered sibling. It is flanked by sleeker LED headlamp units on each side which resemble the ones in its petrol-powered counterpart Astor recently unveiled in India. It also sports reprofiled front and rear bumpers, a new alloy wheel design and slightly redesigned LED internals for taillights.

Just like its exterior, the interior of the cabin of the 2022 MG ZS Electric Facelift also doesn’t boast any radical changes. The dashboard layout remains identical to the outgoing model. However, it gets a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment display along with an updated fully digital instrument console.

The infotainment system is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It is also equipped with MG’s iSmart platform which offers a wide range of connected car features.

New Battery Options

More significant updates have been made to its battery options. The updated ZS EV will be available in two derivatives- base and long-range. The base variant of the electric crossover now gets a larger 51 kWh battery pack instead of a 44.5 kWh unit. The new battery pack offers a range of 320 kms on a single charge as opposed to 263 kms in the older base model.

The long-range variant features an even larger 72 kWh battery which offers a range of 439 kms on a single charge as per the WLTP cycle. Both variants are offered with an 11 kW AC charger as standard. Further, MG has integrated a four-stage LED indicator into the charging port offset to the right of the brand logo at the nose to reflect charging status.

The company claims that the long-range variant could be fully charged in ten and a half hours using the standard AC charger. On using a 100 kW DC fast charger, the battery could be rejuvenated 0-80 percent in just 42 minutes. Motor specifications of the car have remained unchanged.

The long-range variant has been priced at €34,990 (INR 30.34 lakh) whereas the base variant is expected to go on sale sometime next year at a price of €30,990 (INR 26.87 lakh). The facelifted ZS EV is unlikely to reach Indian shores anytime soon. Expect it to arrive in India later next year. It could get renamed to MG Astor Electric or MG Astor EV.