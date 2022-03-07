2022 MG ZS EV Launch Price Rs 22 Lakh – 461 Kms Range

2022 MG ZS EV will sport rear-seat central armrest with cup holders, center headrest and rear air-conditioning vents

The MG ZS EV continues to attract buyer’s interest in India as it averages around 700 bookings per month. Over the past year the company has noted a 145 percent increase in sales to 2,798 units as compared to 1,142 units sold in 2020. With nearly 4,000 units being sold over the past two years, ZS EV has established MG brand name in the EV segment in India.

Previously, the ZS EV was presented in two variants, Excite and Exclusive, with prices starting from Rs 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It delivered a certified range of 419 kms per charge which the company claims is the longest range as compared to any other electric vehicle in India.

2022 MG ZS EV Launch Price

MG Motor India has now launched the 2022 ZS EV. Compared to before, the updated ZS EV now delivers a longer range. It is also available in two variants of Excite and Exclusive, which are priced at Rs 22 lakh and Rs 25.88 lakh respectively. For some reason, the 2022 MG ZS EV Excite variant will be available from July 2022, while the Exclusive variant will be available from today.

The company has made some significant updates to the electric SUV with special attention to passenger comforts. The exteriors also get some cosmetic updates with body coloured panels, 17 inch alloy with an updated five-spoke design, LED projector headlamps and LED DRLs.

Changes are also seen in its body structure with a new front and rear bumper design, added body cladding on its sides and new tail lamps. The front grille is covered while the charging socket is moved to the left of the company logo. ZS EV Facelift will be available in five colour options of Arctic White, Black Pearl, Battersea Blue, Monument Silver and Dynamic Red.

2022 MG ZS EV Leisure and Comfort Features

Special attention has been paid to passenger comforts. The cabin of the new ZS EV will see the best in class rear seating area with rear seat armrests with cup holders, a central head rest and rear AC vents. The interiors will also see an updated 10 inch touchscreen with AI assistant, a new 7 inch instrument cluster and panoramic sunroof along with heated ORVMs and rain sensing wipers.

The ZS EV facelift will also get a 360 degree camera. Other safety equipment will include a total of 6 airbags, traction control, ABS and EBD offered as standard. It gets a larger 50.3 kWh battery to offer a range of 461 kms (claimed). The new ZS EV will come with fast charging technology allowing for upto 80 percent of battery to be charged in 1 hour.

MG Motor India will also offer customers a 5 way charging ecosystem with free of cost AC fast charger, a portable charging cable and DC superfast charging stations located at strategic points at dealerships and in satellite cities and tourist hubs. The new MG ZS EV competes with the Tata Nexon EV and Hyundai Kona EV.