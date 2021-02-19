2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Makes Global Debut With Refreshed Design

Chances of this new-gen Outlander reaching Indian shores are very slim since Mitsubishi has no operations in the country anymore

After a very long time indeed, Mitsubishi has introduced an all-new product from its assembly line. This time it is the new fourth generation Outlander which has made some serious updates to its design, features and specifications as well. The new model goes on sale in North America from April 2021 onwards followed by other international markets.

The 2022 Outlander is a great benefactor from the global Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance (which also includes Renault) as it borrows its underpinnings, powertrain and several interior parts from the new Nissan Rogue. Although, Outlander wears a completely different top hat and features an extra third-row of seats as standard.

Exterior Styling

Starting with its exterior design, the fourth-gen Outlander features a boxy design with a traditional stance which is inspired by Engelberg Tourer Concept. The SUV features the latest iteration of the brand’s “dynamic shield” styling motif and a blacked-out honeycomb mesh grille with three horizontal chrome slats. The aggressive in-your-face front end gets a sleek pair of split LED headlamps flanked by projector fog lamps and LED DRLs which get a fair share of chrome surrounds.

Moving to its side profile, the blacked-out A, B and C pillars give the roofline a floating effect. The bulging wheel arches neatly incorporate the large 20-inch designer dual-tone alloy wheels which give it a muscular look.

Other attractive elements on its side include dual-tone ORVMs and roof rails. Its rear end looks tidy thanks to a pair of wrap-around T-shaped LED taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, an upright D-pillar, and a faux silver skid plate. Overall, the new Outlander looks more classy than rugged.

Interior Design & Features in offer

The classy look on its exterior has been carried forward to its interiors as the new-gen Outlander offers a two-tone interior theme with a minimalist dashboard design. The Audi-inspired long AC vent running horizontally across the dashboard split it into two. Entire cabin is finished in brand-specific colour options along with semi-aniline leather upholsteries on top variants.

The new Outlander is visibly larger than its predecessor with a 35mm longer wheelbase at 2,705mm. This has translated to a significant increase in legroom for the front and second row occupants although the third row looks cramped for space as usual. The last row of seats splits 50:50 for a more accessible luggage compartment while second row seats get a 40/20/40 arrangement.

Equipment is a strong suit for the new Outlander with a new 9-inch (8-inch standard) floating touchscreen infotainment system taking centre stage on the dashboard. It is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other features on offer include a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, three-zone climate control, a 10.8-inch head-up display, connected car tech, a Bose sound system with dual subwoofers and a whole lot more.

It also comes with MI-Pilot assist which combines with lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control to offer semi-autonomous driving. Its safety kit includes 11 airbags, ABS with EBD, blind spot warning, parking sensors, electronic stability control, emergency braking, collision warning and much more.

Powertrain Specifications

Under the hood, the new Outlander is powered by a 2.5-litre inline four-cylinder petrol unit which produces 181 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired with an 8-step CVT as standard which can power to either the front wheels or all four wheels. Unlike Pajero though, the AWD setup here is more road-biased. Additionally, it is offered with five traction modes namely Normal, Tarmac, Snow, Gravel and Mud.

Mitsubishi has confirmed that a plug-in hybrid variant of the SUV is in development and will be made available at a later stage. It goes on sale this April in countries such as the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico at a starting price of USD 26,990 ( equivalent to INR 19.63 lakh).